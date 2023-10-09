Naked bikes hold a special appeal due to their perfect blend of on-road comfort and impressive performance. In my own riding experience, I've consistently gravitated towards this category, with most of my past motorcycles falling into the standard and naked bike segment. Their versatility and enjoyable riding dynamics make them my top choice.

With that being said, naked bikes seem to be pushing the boundaries of performance these days, with some boasting well over 200 horsepower. It's a bit excessive for street use, where practicality matters. However, it's impossible to ignore the engineering marvels in the world of hyper-nakeds, exemplified by the likes of the BMW M 1000 R. These machines redefine what's possible in terms of power and technology, even if they might be a tad overkill for everyday riding.

The recent launch of the BMW M 1000 R in the Indian market is quite intriguing. In a country where motorcycles often have a fraction of the M 1000 R's massive 205 horsepower, and commuter bikes go even lower, the question arises: what's the place for a 205-horsepower powerhouse in India? Well, India is the largest motorcycle market globally in terms of volume, so there's undoubtedly a substantial enthusiast base eager to embrace high-end, top-tier machines like the M 1000 R. It's a testament to the diverse and evolving motorcycle landscape in India, where even the most extreme performance bikes find their niche.

Indeed, there are a number of well-heeled enthusiasts in India who would undoubtedly appreciate the allure of a high-performance marvel like the M 1000 R. However, the price tag of Rs 3,300,000, roughly $40,000 USD, is a significant premium over its US counterpart, which is priced at $26,945. This substantial markup can be attributed to the high import tariffs and luxury taxes that often affect premium and imported vehicles in India. It highlights the cost challenges faced by motorcycle enthusiasts in the country who seek top-tier machines like the M 1000 R.

The BMW M 1000 R can be considered a high-performance iteration of the already potent S 1000 R. It packs a punch with a 999cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, inline-four engine producing an impressive 212 horsepower and 83 pound-feet of torque. Its six-speed manual transmission, complemented by an assist slipper clutch and up and down quickshifter, ensures a dynamic and engaging riding experience. Technologically, it's well-equipped with ride-by-wire, cornering ABS, Traction Control, and a range of ride modes. The fully adjustable suspension and super lightweight carbon fiber wheels further enhance its agility and performance.

In the Indian market, the BMW M 1000 R comes in two versions: the standard model and the Competition version. The Competition variant takes things up a notch with a wealth of premium accessories, including the M rider footrest system, various M Carbon parts like rear wheel cover, chain guard, front wheel cover, and seat cowl. All these enhancements come at a price, with the Competition version retailing at Rs 3,800,000, approximately $45,600 USD. Even the standard M 1000 R, priced at Rs 3,300,000 or $40,000 USD, reflects that high-performance motorcycles in India are far from being budget-friendly options.