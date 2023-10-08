There has been a top-level personnel change in Germany. Markus Flasch will be the new Head of BMW Motorrad and will succeed Markus Schramm in the German brand’s motorcycle division.

The announcement was made official on October 5, 2023, through a BMW press release. Schramm ends his tenure as Motorrad’s head right after the brand has celebrated its 100th year of existence.

It was also under Schramm that Motorrad experienced its most successful years in its history. Schramm has been the head of Motorrad since 1991 and with that length of time with the brand, he has amassed quite a number of accolades. The BMW brand has become even more of a household name for motorcyclists with multiple models in the sport, sport-naked, sport-touring, classic, and especially the adventure-touring category (most definitely adventure since BMW pioneered the concept way back when).

The brand has even branched out into the cruiser segment with the R 18, brought the M Brand into the Motorrad family with the M 1000 RR, M 1000 R, and the M 1000 XR, and ventured into the realm of electric two-wheelers with the CE series of models.

Markus Flasch is currently BMW’s Product Line Manager and is responsible for the development and conception of all BMW vehicles in the middle and luxury classes plus the Rolls-Royce brand. Even if his work revolves around four-wheelers, Flasch is a passionate motorcyclist on top of working with the BMW Group since 2015. He was previously the head of BMW M GmbH and it was under him that the M Brand became one of the leading suppliers of performance and high-performance cars.

Now, however, Flasch is set to take on the monumental role as head of BMW Motorrad. He will officially assume the position by November 1, 2023.

“As a passionate motorcyclist, I am delighted to build on BMW Motorrad’s great successes so far and, together with the highly motivated BMW Motorrad team, to do everything I can to lead our fascinating brand into a successful future,” said Markus Flasch when asked to comment about his new role.

Dr. Markus Schramm also chimed in with this statement: “For me personally, as a passionate motorcyclist, the management of BMW Motorrad marked the emotional highlight of my career with the BMW Group. Leading the brand to this historic success with my highly motivated, passionate and professional team at BMW Motorrad and to have set the course for a successful future for BMW Motorrad makes me simply proud. It was a great time with a great team. I am now delighted that with Markus Flasch, an experienced colleague and motorcycle enthusiast will succeed me as Head of BMW Motorrad. With his extensive brand, product and sales expertise, he will provide important impulses to further expand BMW Motorrad’s leading position in our industry and continue our success story.”