Belgian electric motorcycle brand Trevor Motorcycles has released its newest creation called the DTRe Vince. Based on its bigger sibling, the DTRe Stella, Trevor describes the Vince as a game-changer in the electric motorcycle market. It was designed with the same level of precision as the Stella, but made to be more affordable to attract a wider audience. Let’s take a closer look.

Trevor Motorcycles says that the DTRe Vince is “more than just a motorcycle.” According to them, it encapsulates the brand’s commitment to providing the most discerning motorcyclists a first-class riding experience. That said, what does first class even mean? Well, the DTRe Vince is by no means a high-performance machine as it shares the same drivetrain as the Stella, but it does offer a balanced platform that can take you pretty much anywhere. For some riders, that’s more important than sheer performance.

Speaking of which, the DTRe Vince’s electric motor consists of a brushless, three-phase DC motor with an average output of 8 kilowatts (or about 11 horsepower). The motor peaks out at 11 kilowatts, or about 15 horsepower, and as such, is similar in performance to a 125 to 150cc gasoline-powered motorbike. It’s important to note, however, that it produces power and torque (35 pound-feet) consistently throughout its rev range, so expect it to feel much faster than most 150cc motorcycles. Power is likewise sent to the rear wheel via a single-speed, chain-driven transmission.

For the DTRe Vince, Trevor Motorcycles dialed down some of the technology found in the Stella. More specifically, the Vince makes use of a steel swing arm, triple clamps, and trellis frame, as against the Stella’s much more premium aluminum and CNC components. Additionally, the Vince gets a right-side-up suspension fork from KYB, as well as a proprietary rear monoshock, pretty basic components, but according to Trevor, good enough to provide a smooth and confident ride both in the city and on twisty roads.

The DTRe Vince comes to a stop with Bybre brakes, which in case you weren’t aware, is a subsidiary of Brembo designed for more affordable motorcycles. The cockpit consists of an LCD instrument panel, as well as a simple switchgear assembly allowing you to access essential buttons with ease.

Although Trevor says that the DTRe Vince is meant to be an affordable option, it’s still rather pricey at 9,950 Euros, or approximately $10,487 USD, per current exchange rates. On that note, Trevor Motorcycles recently announced the launch of the Stella in the US market. The premium electric two-wheeler carries a price tag of $11,975 USD.