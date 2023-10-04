Trevor DTRe Stella Electric Motorcycle Charges Into US Market

Back in 2020, Belgium’s Trevor Motorcycles unveiled the DTRe Stella, an all-electric flat-track-inspired motorcycle. Since then, a lot has changed in the world of electric motorcycles. More and more players have entered the market, a lot of which focus on lightweight dirtbike designs of utilitarian electric scooters. The DTRe Stella has retained its relevance and uniqueness, so much so that it’s now being made available in the US market.

Ever since the start, Trevor made it clear that the DTRe Stella was by no means your everyday electric motorcycle. The bike is proudly handbuilt to the company’s exacting standards in its workshop in Belgium, and features a barebones, minimalist aesthetic highlighted by its exposed chromoly trellis frame, CNC-machined swingarm, and wire-spoke wheels. It makes use of a powerful brushless three-phase DC motor with an average output of 8 kilowatts, and a peak output of 11 kilowatts – or about 15 horsepower. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a single-speed chain-driven transmission, with 35 pound-feet of torque at the rider’s disposal.

The Trevor DTRe Stella is powered by a 2.7-kilowatt-hour Lithium-ion battery pack that’s good for up to 54 miles on a single charge. According to Trevor, the battery can be charged in about an hour via a three-kilowatt charger. Real-world performance is said to provide a top speed of 56 miles per hour for the US models. The DTRe Stella is also rather lightweight, tipping the scales at just 183 pounds – nearly half the weight of a gasoline-powered motorcycle of the same power output.

Modeled after flat-trackers, the Trevor DTRe Stella is also underpinned by some pretty impressive componentry. Suspension hardware front and rear comes from Belgian specialist Sarolea Performance Technology, while the bike rolls on premium Hahn wheels measuring 19 inches front and rear. The wheels are shod in chunky Mitas H-18 tires, while Beringer brakes bring the bike to a confident stop.

US availability for the flat-track style electric motorcycle has been confirmed, and it carries a suggested retail price of $11,975 – quite a premium price to pay, but the bike’s impressive performance and handbuilt nature are undeniably its key selling points. On top of that, Trevor Motorcycles says that it’s offering the bike in custom body colors, so riders can really personalize their bikes and make them their own.