Trevor Motorcycles' DTRe Stella Is Now On Sale In Europe

Despite there already being quite a lot of offerings in the electric motorcycle market, it's safe to say that this segment of the two-wheeled world is still very much in its infancy. Occupied predominantly by utility-focused electric scooters and commuters, we're only just beginning to scratch the surface when it comes to performance-oriented machines.

We've seen revolutionary models push the envelope of road and track performance from the likes of Zero, Energica, and most recently Ducati. However, on the opposite end of the spectrum, lightweight, torquey electric two-wheelers designed for off-road use are far and few in between. The DTRe Stella from Belgian motorcycle manufacturer Trevor Motorcycles looks to capitalize on this, as the bike is now in production and on sale in Europe.

We've talked about Trevor's performance-oriented electric motorcycle in the past. Indeed, more than three years in the making, it's safe to say that the company has tweaked the design and refined it as best as it possibly could. Surely, its hefty 14,495-Euro ($15,990 USD) price tag should also be indicative of this.

The electric flat-track-inspired motorcycle is packing quite an impressive powertrain that's nestled in a platform that weighs no more than 101 kilograms. The electric motor dishes out 260 Newton-meters (182-pound-feet) of torque and maxes out at 11 kilowatts (14.3 horsepower). Powering the entire system is a 2.7-kilowatt-hour, lithium-ion battery pack that's said to offer range of up to 62 miles per charge. Best of all, Trevor claims an incredibly fast charge time of just 1.3 hours thanks to a three-kilowatt external charger. The bike's electrical systems are sourced from fellow Belgian electric motorbike specialist Sarolea.

Adding to the laundry list of features that contribute to the DTRe Stella's astronomical price tag, the bike is built on a lightweight steel trellis frame suspended by front and rear suspension hardware from Öhlins. Up front, the inverted fork is fully adjustable, while the rear central spring shock absorber also flaunts the same level of adjustability. The bike rolls on 19-inch spoked wheels with lightweight aluminum hubs, while Dunlop DT3 Flat-Track tires ensure traction on all surfaces.

As mentioned earlier, the Trevor DTRe Stella commands quite a hefty price tag. For the road-legal version, we're looking at a price tag of 14,495 Euros, or about $15,990 USD. There's also a lighter-weight, 79-kilogram, off-road-only version without EU road certification for 12,780 Euros, or $14,099 USD – but where's the fun in that?