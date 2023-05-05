Apart from its fairly impressive performance-oriented models, Chinese manufacturer CFMoto also has a subsidiary dedicated solely to electric motorcycles. Zeeho, as it's called, has already presented two models in the global market, with the Cyber concept and the AE8, the latter of which I've already ridden here in the Philippines.

That being said, over in China, Zeeho is expanding its model range with the new C!ty series. Comprising two models, the C!ty Play and C!ty Fun, the new electric two-wheelers are moped-style bikes designed for city use. Built atop the same structure, the C!ty features an aluminum bridge frame that houses the battery. The bike is suspended by an inverted front fork and a direct-mount monoshock at the rear. Interestingly, the C!ty series rolls on 17-inch wheels front and back, just like a standard motorcycle.

In reality, the only differentiating factor between the two bikes are their wheels. The C!ty Play is equipped with aluminum alloy wheels shod in burly, off-road rubber. It also has a high-fender and a dirt-bike-like square headlight. Meanwhile, the C!ty Fun gets wire-spoke wheels that resemble those of a bicycle, as well as skinnier, road-focused rubber.

When it comes to technology, the Zeeho C!ty requires you to pair your smartphone to the bike, where it'll serve as your dashboard as you ride. This is a smart way of cutting costs while integrating technology into the mix. In fact, the bike won't start unless it's successfully paired to a smartphone. As for performance, Zeeho has opted for a mid-drive motor with a chain final drive for a much more even weight distribution as compared to a standard hub motor. In this case, it has a max output of about 2.5 horsepower, and is capable of propelling the little moped to a top speed of 31 miles per hour.

The Zeeho C!ty is powered by a 48-volt, 25-amp-hour, lithium-ion battery pack housed within the frame. It's rated for up to 44 miles on a single charge, and takes about five hours to fully charge via a standard household socket.

In terms of pricing and availability, the Zeeho C!ty Play and C!ty Fun have been launched exclusively in China for now. The more premium Play retails for 10,980 Yuan (approximately $1,590 USD), while the more road-focused Fun carries a price tag of 8,980 Yuan, or about $1,300 USD.