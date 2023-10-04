New Course Commuter Jacket Keeps You Warm, Dry, And Protected

With weather changing to colder, wetter conditions in most parts of the northern hemisphere, a lot of motorcyclists are revamping their wardrobes to cope with the weather. This means goodbye to lightweight mesh gear, and hello to thicker, insulated apparel. European gear distributor XLMoto presents the Course Commuter jacket, ideal for the urban rider who ventures out in uncertain weather.

Course says that the Commuter jacket is versatile, and can be used in all weather conditions, although its design suggests that it’s most in its element during the mid-season period and in rainy weather. It’s made primarily out of textile fabrics with a polyester canvas with a laminated membrane on the outside making it both waterproof and breathable. There are also additional ventilation zips on the chest and back. Once the temps drop, the included thermal liner can be installed on the inside, keeping you warm and comfortable. The inner liner takes the form of a down jacket, and can also be worn independently when off the bike.

When it comes to protective features, the Course Commuter jacket is a Class A certified jacket according to the EN17092-4:2020 standard. It achieves this certification thanks to level 1 protectors on the elbows and shoulders, as well as a built-in pocket for an optional back protector. Of course, the polyester canvas on the outside is also abrasion resistant.

On the comfort side of the story, the jacket gets multiple straps and snaps for adjustment, making it snug and preventing wind buffeting when traveling at speed. There are multiple pockets for your convenience, with two exterior pockets and two interior pockets. There’s also a zipper at the back that makes it compatible with pants for a more secure fit.

In terms of pricing and availability, the new Course Commuter is now on sale on XLMoto’s online retail platform. Its offered in two colors consisting of khaki and black, so it’s easy to mix and match the jacket with your bike and other pieces of gear. Sizing ranges from XS to 3XL, and it carries a suggested retail price of 119.99 Euros.