Stay Warm And Dry With Spidi’s New Superstorm CE Rain Pants

Spidi is a well-known brand in the world of motorcycle gear and equipment. They offer a wide range of products tailored to various riding styles, whether you're on the track, cruising the streets, or tackling off-road adventures. What's great about Spidi is their versatility; they've got you covered in all kinds of weather conditions.

As summer bids farewell and cooler, wetter days approach, Spidi is introducing a solution to keep riders dry – the Superstorm CE rain pants. These pants build upon the earlier model, dropping the "CE" designation. They're specifically crafted to be worn over your motorcycle pants, acting as a shield against rain showers. Now, with the "CE" tag, they bring an extra layer of protection to the table.

These pants have you covered with their waterproof H2Out membrane. To combat chilly rain, there's a cozy 50-gram thermal lining inside. Putting it on and taking it off is a breeze thanks to the long zippers on the sides, complete with velcro flaps. Plus, the velcro fasteners at the waist guarantee a snug fit while keeping wind at bay.

Beyond its waterproof feature, the new Spidi Superstorm CE impresses with its safety technology. It's equipped with pockets for knee protectors and includes built-in removable and height-adjustable Level 1 Warrior protectors, offering comprehensive safety. There are also pockets designed for hip protectors, enhancing overall protection.

These versatile pants are commuter-friendly, allowing you to wear them over your work attire, making life easier for those who ride their bikes to work regularly. Plus, they hold a PPE class A certification according to standard EN 17092-4:2020, ensuring top-notch safety standards.

The Spidi Superstorm CE rain pants are available in a classic black color, offering a sleek look. They come in sizes ranging from M to 3XL, ensuring a fit for a wide range of riders. As for the pricing, they're priced at $199 USD, a reasonable investment for quality rain protection and added safety features.