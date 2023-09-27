Zeths One-Joy 125 Wants To Be A Classic Honda Race Bike When It Grows Up

Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Zeths is one we’ve talked about on multiple occasions. The brand seems to have a knack for creating retro-inspired machines, despite being a fairly new player in the motorcycle scene. The Chinese company opened its doors in 2016, and operates exclusively in the Chinese market. Its latest release takes the form of a retro-inspired mini-bike that may look familiar to you.

Mike “The Bike” Hailwood is one of the most iconic figures in the history of motorcycle racing. His Honda RC174 is one of the most recognizable race bikes, and it’s no surprise that it’s a model that’s been replicated on multiple occasions. It’s also the model that Zeths has drawn inspiration from with its newest release, the One-Joy 125. That being said, it doesn’t appear to be a licensed replica, but it’s clear that it’s rocking styling cues from the iconic racing machine.

From a performance perspective, Zeths employs a 125cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine with a modest 8.5 horsepower. Yes, this 125cc engine gets a dual-exhaust system replicating the race bike. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a four-speed manual gearbox, and Zeths is said to offer the bike with an automated centrifugal clutch as well, eliminating the need for a clutch lever. This pint-sized race bike also offers pint-sized performance, with a top speed of no more than 62 miles an hour (100 kilometers per hour). The bike gets front and rear disc brakes, and even has optional ABS.

Running gear is similar to that of other mini-bikes in that the One-Joy 125 rolls on 12-inch wheels shod in 120/70 tires front and back. On top of that, the bike is very approachable even to young riders (although a license is still required to ride this, even in China), as it has a seat height of just 23 inches (60 centimeters). The bike, like the race bike it’s inspired by, is a single-seater with a rear seat cowl in place of a pillion saddle.

As mentioned earlier, Zeths operates solely in the Chinese market, so don’t expect this cute little race replica to make its way outside of China. Over there, however, it carries a low price tag starting at just 8,800 yuan, or approximately $1,206 USD. It’s expected to go on sale before the end of 2023.