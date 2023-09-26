Honda Launches Repsol Editions Of Hornet 2.0 And Dio 125 In India

Motorcycle racing fans would automatically make the connection between Honda and popular lubricants brand Repsol. For decades now, the two have been working together in the world of racing, demonstrating great success on the global stage since 1995. Needless to say, the Repsol Honda livery has become so popular that official replica editions of the livery have been launched all over the world.

In India, for example, a good number of Honda’s commuter models are sold in a special Repsol Edition, allowing fans to show their support for their favorite racing team on the way to work or on their daily commutes. Adding to the Repsol liveried bikes in India are the 2023 Hornet 2.0 and the Dio 125. The two new models command a premium over their standard counterparts, retailing for Rs 140,000 ($1,685 USD) and Rs 92,300 ($1,111 USD) respectively. The Honda Hornet 2.0 is a small-displacement naked bike with sporty styling and features, while the Dio 125 is a compact and affordable commuter scooter.

Of course, what sets the two models apart is the MotoGP-derived Repsol livery. The bikes boast race-inspired hues of Ross White and Vibrant Orange complete with racing stripes on the body panels and alloy wheels. The livery elevates the sporty appeal of the Hornet 2.0, which already has modern, aggressive styling akin to that of its bigger sibling, the CB750 Hornet, in the global market. Meanwhile, the Dio 125 Repsol Edition looks like it’s been taken straight off the HRC pits as a service scooter for the racing team.

In terms of technology and performance, the Honda Hornet 2.0 may look like a sporty, performance-oriented machine, but in reality, it’s a commuter designed to reliably shuttle you from A to B. The Repsol Edition is identical in terms of specifications to its standard counterparts. It’s powered by a 184.4cc, four-stroke, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine. Thanks to BS6.2 standards, the engine is now OBD 2-compliant, and produces 17 horsepower and 11 pound-feet of torque thanks to Honda’s PGM-FI technology. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a five speed manual gearbox equipped with a slipper clutch.

Meanwhile, the Dio 125 Repsol Edition also shares the same foundations with its regular siblings. It’s powered by a 123.9cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine. Like the Hornet, it’s OBD 2-compliant, and also gets Honda’s PGM-FI technology. In this case it pumps out eight horsepower and seven pound-feet of torque. Standard features include a combined braking system (CBS) and a three-step adjustable rear suspension setup.