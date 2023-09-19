Honda Refreshes CB200X For 2023 Model-Year In India

In the US, we generally consider 200cc to be a small displacement engine. Majority of the bikes we see on the road have engine sizes bigger than 400cc, and it’s easy to see why. Sprawling roads and fast-paced traffic means that bigger bikes are more suitable. However, if we fix our gaze over to the Asian market, we’ll notice the exact opposite.

In countries like India, motorcycles with engines 300cc and bigger are considered “big bikes.” Not only are they packing more than enough power for India’s densely populated, traffic-laden roads, they’re also much more expensive than their smaller counterparts. As such, most manufacturers have small-displacement versions of popular models. Case in point: the Honda CB200X, a shrunken version of the bigger Honda CB500X.

For some, the idea of a small-displacement adventure bike may not make sense. However, in the Indian context, bikes like the CB200X are perfect for tackling long distances in comfort, especially given India’s less-than-ideal road conditions. Refreshed for the 2023 model-year, the CB200X is built atop the same platform as the Honda Hornet 2.0 naked bike, but this time flaunts all the hallmark characteristics of an ADV.

At its core, the CB200X is powered by a 184.4cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine. This workhorse of a motor isn’t known for its performance, as it only produces 17 horsepower and 11.2 pound-feet (16 Newton-meters) of torque. Instead, it’s designed for longevity and reliability, as evidenced by its barebones construction. For the 2023 model-year, the engine has been given minor tweaks to the exhaust system, as well as OBD-2 compliance. Power is sent to the rear wheel with a manual five-speed gearbox, now with a new slipper clutch.

In terms of its underpinnings, the Honda CB200X is built around a steel perimeter frame, and gets inverted front forks and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock for suspension. It’s equipped with front and rear disc brakes, but gets only rudimentary single-channel ABS. The bike rolls on 17-inch tires front and rear, with tires measuring 110/70 and 140/70 at the front and rear respectively.

Pricing and availability-wise, Honda has raised the price of the 2023 CB200X slightly, as it now retails for Rs 146,999, or approximately $1,767 USD. The Rs 2,499 ($30 USD) price increase is nearly negligible, especially considering the updates the model has been given.