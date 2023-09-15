VMoto Presents Two New Electric Motorcycles: On-R And Off-R

Apart from lightweight scooters and mopeds, off-road two-wheelers are also seeing a surge in their electric counterparts. A lot of off-road riders are able to enjoy their passion thanks precisely to electrification, as a lot of parks have begun closing down due to the noise produced by internal-combustion dirtbikes. That said, this trend isn’t going anywhere, as more and more electric off-roaders are hitting the market.

The newest of which comes to us from a brand of electric two-wheelers you may have heard of before – VMoto. Headquartered in China and Australia, VMoto, through its Super Soco brand, has a wide selection of electric two-wheelers that are at home in the urban setting. With the launch of its two newest models, the brand extends its reach beyond the confines of the pavement, and needless to say, the two new bikes look like tons of fun to ride.

The two new models from VMoto are aptly named On-R and Off-R, which, as you guessed it, means that one of them is suited for road use and the other for, well, off-road use. They’re both built atop the same platform, and so I’m certain that taking the On-R on light gravel roads and easy trails will be a walk in the park. Nevertheless, the two models are underpinned by an electric dirtbike platform, featuring long-travel suspension, wire-spoke wheels, and slim bodywork.

VMoto offers both the On-R and Off-R in two versions – L1 and L3. In the L1 spec the bike has a top speed limited to 28 miles per hour (45 kilometers per hour). Meanwhile, the L3 spec raises this limit to 56 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) for the On-R, and 69 miles per hour (110 kilometers per hour) for the Off-R model. The two models are also differentiated by their head angles, with the On-R featuring a 30-degree head angle, and the Off-R getting a much slacker, more off-road-ready 18 degrees. Of course, the Off-R gets knobby tires, too.

In terms of performance, both bikes are rocking a mid-drive electric motor with a nominal output of 5.3 horsepower (four kilowatts), and a peak output of 11 horsepower (eight kilowatts). The battery consists of either a 2.3-kilowatt-hour, or a 3.45-kilowatt-hour unit with charging times claimed at 2.5 and 3.5 hours respectively. Range figures are 42 and 65 miles (68 and 104 kilometers) respectively.

In terms of availability, VMoto has launched the On-R and Off-R models in the Italian market for 6,990 Euros, or approximately $7,511 USD. Pricing and availability of the new models may vary per region, so it’s a good idea to get in touch with your local VMoto dealer, or visit their official website linked below.