Brembo Presents Rossi With Special Trophy Celebrating His Career

The name Valentino Rossi is one that’s instantly recognizable even to folks with little knowledge about motorcycles and motorsports. Recognized by many as one of the most iconic athletes of all time, Valentino Rossi’s career is a shining gem not just in the world of motorsports, but in the realm of sports as a whole.

Of course, the Italian racer’s career was made extra special by the equipment he was using, and one of the brands he never parted ways with was Brembo. The company known for some of the most efficient and performance-focused braking systems in both two and four-wheeled applications, Brembo has played a critical role in the success of Rossi’s career, as literally every single one of his race bikes was fitted with a braking system from the Italian company.

That being said, on the occasion of the San Marino GP at Misano, Brembo awarded Valentino Rossi with a special trophy to commemorate his successful racing career. More than just a trophy, the award given to him was handcrafted particularly to showcase the man’s entire career. For starters, the trophy made use of parts found in Rossi’s very first race bike back in 1996. Likewise, it also features components from Rossi’s last race bike, the Yamaha YZR-M1, which he rode in his last race in Valencia in 2021.

Commenting on the ceremony, Brembo CEO Daniele Schillaci stated, “It is an honor for us to be able to award him with this unique trophy, which underlines his unbreakable bond with Brembo. I thank Valentino on behalf of the company for having always been with us and for allowing us to bring continuous innovation to every type of sports bike on which he has competed and won.”

Valentino Rossi’s racing career is one of the most illustrious in the industry. Having completed 432 Grands Prix, Rossi garnered over 6,350 points. In the MotoGP class alone, he sat on P1 89 times, and in total, won 115 races throughout his career. Never once did he use any other braking system than Brembo, and the company released some interesting estimates regarding how much stuff the Italian used throughout the course of his career. Brembo estimates that Rossi used up more than 450 front rotors, more than 1,000 brake pads, and about 280 liters of brake fluid throughout the course of his career.