2023 Honda CB300F Launched In India With OBD-2 Compliance

In India, the 300cc segment is considered premium, and a platform to upgrade to for riders coming from small-displacement motorcycles. Unlike the US, where these bikes are seen as beginner bikes, India’s tight roads and heavy traffic mean that 300cc bikes provide just the right amount of grunt for highway riding, while being light and nimble enough for use in the city.

TVS recently dropped a bombshell when it launched the RTR 310 naked bike. Sharing a similar platform as that of its sportier sibling, the Apache RR 310, as well as its Bavarian counterpart, the G 310 R, the new bike is indeed a premium model in India’s motorcycle market. Not wanting to be left behind, Honda has also reintroduced an updated version of its naked streetfighter, the CB300F. In its refreshed version, it’s much more affordable than the model it replaces, priced at Rs 170,000, or about $2,050 USD. For reference, it was priced at Rs 226,000 ($2,725 USD) in its previous iteration.

Clearly, Honda has slashed the price of the CB300F in a bid to make it a more attractive option in the 300cc segment. That said, we can’t say for certain what Honda did to make the bike more affordable, as it continues to boast fairly impressive features. For starters, the bike is now compliant with India’s BS6.2 emissions regulations, necessitating OBD-2 compliance. It’s powered by a 293cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that’s pumping out 24 horsepower and 17.9 pound-feet (25.6 Newton-meters) of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a six-speed manual transmission with a slipper clutch.

In terms of underpinnings, the bike retains its barebones components consisting of inverted front forks sans adjustability, and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. The bike rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels and comes to a stop with front and rear disc brakes equipped with ABS. Like before, the bike gets modern and sporty styling accentuated by angular bodywork and an LED headlight. It’s sporting a fully digital instrument cluster, as well, and gets mobile phone connectivity.