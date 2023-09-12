Indian E-Mobility Startup Abzo Unveils VS01 Electric Cruiser

Electric motorcycles have been gaining a lot of popularity all over the world. This is especially true in the Asian market, specifically in India, where lots of new motorcycle manufacturers are hoping to make it big in the electric scene. Just recently, electric motorcycle startup Abzo Motors unveiled its first electric cruiser model called the VS01.

Abzo Motors has been around since 2019, so it’s a very new player in the electric motorcycle segment. That said, the brand is adamant on building its own unique style, as it’s one of the few manufacturers to offer an electric cruiser-style motorcycle, while other brands focus primarily on the electric scooter segment. As such, Abzo is clearly targeting the enthusiast market with the VS01. Let’s take a closer look at the bike’s technology and features.

The Abzo VS01 electric cruiser packs a punch with its 72V 70Ah lithium-ion battery, providing a substantial full-charge range of 112.5 miles (180 kilometers). When it's time to recharge, you won't be kept waiting for too long – just around three hours and 20 minutes, and you're good to go. Plus, it features regenerative braking to help you maximize range. In terms of performance, you'll find a rear hub motor delivering 8.4 horsepower and 133 pound-feet (190 Newton-meters) of torque. It offers a range of ride modes, including Eco, Normal, and Sport allowing you to tailor performance to your needs.

The Abzo VS01 takes safety seriously, sporting disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. What's more, it features a combined braking system (CBS), adding an extra layer of security to your rides. It also has a handy reverse mode, making parking in tight spaces much easier. The bike gets rudimentary suspension components consisting of standard telescopic front forks and a pair of rear shock absorbers.

The Abzo VS01 is manufactured in the company's expansive 17,069-square-meter production facility situated in Rangpurda, just on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. In terms of pricing, Abzo retails the VS01 for Rs 180,000, which translates to approximately $2,170 USD. For those seeking a bit more in terms of features and customization, the range extends up to Rs 222,000, roughly equivalent to $2,676 USD.