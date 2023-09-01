New Bagster Wind Backpack Is Compact And Versatile For Daily Riders

Bagster, a French brand of aftermarket motorcycle accessories, is all about making rides easier, more convenient, and more comfortable. The brand has a wide selection of comfort saddles, luggage solutions, and weather-proofing solutions on its website. Its newest product goes back to basics, and takes the form of a simple yet versatile backpack called the Wind.

A backpack is, without a doubt, the most popular type of luggage for most riders. As a result, having one that is particularly developed to meet the demands of motorcyclists is really useful. Such is the case with the Bagster Wind, which provides a great deal of adaptability and practicality. It's composed of a tough PU-coated 450D Polyester fabric and has a total storage space of 28 liters thanks to its double main compartment and two side pockets.

Aside from these compartments, the bag largely relies on the MOLLE, or Modular Lightweight Load-carrying Equipment, attachment system to be compatible with a variety of accessories. The latter can be found on both the front and the left side. Aside from integrated MOLLE patches, the backpack also has a helmet carrying net for simple storage of your helmet while you're not riding. When the weather takes a turn for the worse, there's also a useful rain cover that keeps the contents of your bag dry.

Finally, the backpack is compatible with a range of Bagster attachments, including a hydration pocket, an action camera holder, and a disc lock pocket. For enhanced comfort and support while riding, it has a cushioned back, ergonomic shoulder straps, and a double waist and chest belt.

Overall, the Bagster Wind backpack has rather compact dimensions measuring 12.5 x 7.5 x 18.5 inches (32 x 19 x 47 centimeters). It's sold in four colorways consisting of black, red, khaki, and blue, and has a very attractive price tag of 79 Euros, or about $86 USD. Pricing and availability may vary depending on location, so it's best to swing by Bagster's official website linked below.