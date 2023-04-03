Bagster, a French company, has a long history of developing and manufacturing high-quality motorcycle luggage. The business is now looking to broaden its product line for 2023 by releasing the Drake, a new backpack model geared exclusively at riders looking for a no-frills, all-weather luggage solution.

The Drake backpack is a motorcycle safety item in addition to its utilitarian advantages. Its high-visibility yellow hue allows other motorists to easily see the rider, which is critical for their safety on the road. Because of its unusual design, the backpack can also function as a reflective vest, which is especially useful while riding in low-light conditions. The reflective components on the backpack increase the rider's visibility to other motorists on the road.

Bagster put forth a lot of work to make the Drake backpack both useful and long-lasting. The backpack is constructed out of waterproof Tarpaulin fabric to keep the rider's belongings safe and dry. The backpack's large main compartment has a capacity of 20 to 30 liters, allowing the rider to carry their belongings safely. The backpack's flap closing mechanism maintains a strong seal, preventing any water or moisture from leaking in.

There is a zippered pocket on the front, a mesh pocket on the side, and MOLLE style closures on the side and waist belt, in addition to the main compartment with internal storage. On top of all that, t he ergonomic shoulder straps are reinforced with a chest strap. Lastly, the back is cushioned for additional comfort. The Drake backpack is great for riders who often travel in inclement weather due to its sturdy design and waterproofing capabilities. Whether it's raining or snowing, the waterproof features of the backpack keep the rider's stuff dry and safe.

The Bagster Drake backpack is currently available only in a high-visibility yellow color. The backpack is priced at 115 Euros, or approximately $124 USD, making it an affordable and practical option for riders who are looking for a reliable and functional way to carry their belongings on the road.