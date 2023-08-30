New Bering Zack Leather Gloves Offer Retro Style And Modern Protection

Depending on what bikes we ride, we usually like to mix and match our riding gear to fit our bike's style. Sportbike and naked bike riders tend to gravitate towards gear that's inspired by the world of racing. Meanwhile, casual riders aboard retro-themed machines tend to wear gear that's more understated. Whatever your tastes and preferences are, nearly all gear manufacturers make products that adhere to exacting standards of safety.

Take, for example, French gear and equipment specialist Bering and its newest pair of retro-inspired leather gloves called the Zack. The Zack features a very retro look as it opts for a single large panel of goat leather on the top of the hand. Goat leather is particularly sought-after when it comes to leather gloves, as it provides excellent tactile response while at the same time offering protection thanks to its abrasion-resistant qualities. Additional goat leather panels can be found on the palm of the hand, ensuring excellent feel on the bars.

For extra safety, there are leather reinforcements applied to the palm to ensure better resistance. These are finished with a topstitched pattern, further emphasizing the gloves' retro inspiration. All that being said, underneath its old-school personal, the Zack gloves feature modern-day safety technology, as they receive protective shells for the metacarpals, a tactile yoke on the index finger for toggling touch-screens, and a Velcro fastening on the wrist for a secure and snug fit.

Thanks to all these features, the new Bering Zack gloves receive PPE certification according to the standard EN 13954:2015. Bering offers them in two colors consisting of black and brown, and in sizes ranging from T8 to T13. The French gear and equipment label has priced them at 44.49 Euros, translating to about $49 USD. Please note that pricing and availability varies per region. Should these gloves be of interest to you, we recommend getting in touch with your local gear retailer, or visiting Bering's official website for international shipping options.