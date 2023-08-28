TVS Motor Company is one of the biggest motorcycle manufacturers in India, and has built global acclaim thanks to its partnership with BMW for the G 310 range of motorcycles. Needless to say, the beginner-friendly platform has proven to be a resounding success for both BMW and TVS, as it comprises a massive segment of BMW Motorrad India's sales.

On BMW's corner, the 310 range encompasses three models – the G 310 R naked bike, G 310 GS adventure-tourer, and G 310 RR sportbike. Meanwhile, on TVS' corner of the ring, the 310 lineup consists of just one bike, the RR 310 sportbike. That said, this could all be about to change, as TVS has been stirring up quite a buzz surrounding a new naked streetfighter derived from the RR 310.

On August 22, 2023, TVS took to social media to upload a teaser video of the new motorcycle. Not long after, on August 25, 2023, TVS posted yet another teaser video on YouTube with the same theme, but this time, actually showcasing the new bike doing some hooligan riding around a neighborhood. The video shows a professional rider pulling all sorts of stunts on the new bike – wheelies, stoppies, skids, and drifts – making it clear that this little naked bike means business.

We also get a glimpse of the bike in more detail. After slowing the video down to 0.2-times its speed, I was able to take a few screengrabs showing a KTM-esque trellis frame, inverted front forks, and aggressive bodywork. Its silhouette is reminiscent of a half-faired naked bike like the Ducati Streetfighter, while its athletic stance and agile nature reminds me of KTM's Duke range of naked streetfighters.

Apart from the new teaser video, TVS hasn't revealed any more information about the bike – not even its name. Multiple Indian publications state that it'll be called the Apache RTR 310, while other speculate that it'll be named the Apache 310 Street. Whatever the case may be, pre-bookings for the new bike have already been opened, and the bike is set to be unveiled in all its glory come September 6, 2023.