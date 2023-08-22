TVS Teases New Sporty Motorcycle On Social Media

TVS Motor Company, one of the most prominent motorcycle manufacturers in India, recently took to social media and uploaded a teaser of a new motorcycle. Through its TVS Apache Series Instagram handle, a video showing the design process of a motorcycle was posted.

Boasting a contoured tail section and seemingly sporty styling, the bike suddenly comes to life, with a rider dressed in black gear quickly glancing at the camera before the image changes to a slide reading "Restless To Play?" Reports from multiple Indian motorcycling publications seem to have an idea as to what bike the teaser is for. Up until now, the TVS Apache RR 310 is the only model in the brand's premium entry-level sportbike segment. That could soon be about to change, as it's highly anticipated sibling, the RTR 310, is expected to launch soon.

One of the biggest giveaways of the teaser video is the tail section of the new bike, which is clearly modern and sporty in terms of styling. It gets a step-up pillion saddle and a pointy tail, giving it the look of a sportbike. That being said, the RTR 310 is setup to be a naked streetfighter, serving as a more practical option alongside its fully faired sibling, the RR 310.

The addition of a the RTR 310 to TVS' premium lineup makes a lot of sense. Those of you familiar with BMW's G 310 range of bikes would know that they were developed by TVS, and so the RTR 310 could have a lot in common with the BMW G 310 R naked bike. This means that it's poised to be a versatile and performance-oriented model in the context of the Indian and other Asian markets, where traffic is heavy and urban areas are densely populated.

Should the TVS Apache RTR 310 live up to expectations, it'll be rocking a lightweight frame, as well as premium underpinnings like inverted front forks, a preload-adjustable monoshock, and ABS-equipped front and rear disc brakes. Performance will more than likely come from a 313cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine with an output of 33 horsepower and 19 pound-feet of torque.