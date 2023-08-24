New Honda Dio 125 Is Ready To Tackle India's Busy Streets

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has just launched a new commuter scooter in the form of the Dio 125. Some of you may be familiar with this nameplate, as it started life as a two-stroke-powered scooter with quite a massive following in the Asian market. The current Dio, however, is a thoroughly modern machine, albeit retaining its pint-sized dimensions and user-friendly accessibility. Let's take a closer look at the newest model.

The Honda Dio has always been about simplicity, and the current generation model is no different. Although featuring updated bodywork, the new Dio still gets a lot of convenience-focused features in its design. For instance, the flat floor makes it easy for riders to store bags and cargo in between their legs. There's also ample under-seat storage for your daily essentials, as well as small cubby holes for your quick-access items on the front apron. At the back, Honda has included passenger accommodations with a large one-piece saddle complete with passenger grab handles for extra safety.

On the performance side of the equation, the new Honda Dio is powered by a 125cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine with eSP (Enhanced Smart Power) technology. This affords it respectable performance and efficiency, with a power output of about eight horsepower and seven pound-feet of torque. Furthermore, in compliance with 2023 emissions regulations, the Dio 125 is OBD2 compliant, and gets a silent ACG starter.

Engine aside, all other features found on the Dio 125 are rather commonplace for the segment. Suspension consists of a standard telescopic fork and a three-step preload-adjustable rear monoshock. The base model is equipped with drum brakes front and rear, but the higher-end model dubbed the Smart variant gets a disc brake up front. Other tech features include LED lights, an idling stop system, side-stand indicator, and combined braking system. The range-topping Smart version features keyless ignition and additional security features.

In terms of pricing and availability, HMSI is offering the new Dio 125 in a wide selection of colorways. The practical commuter scooter is offered in Pearl Siren Blue, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Pearl Night Star Black, Matte Marvel Blue Metallic, Matte Axis Gray Metallic, Matte Sangria Red Metallic, and Sports Red. The base Standard model carries a price tag of Rs 83,400, or about $1,010 USD, while the more premium Smart model retails for Rs 91,300, or around $1,128 USD. For added peace of mind, Honda is throwing in a 10-year warranty coverage for the Dio 125.