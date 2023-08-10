All-New Honda SP160 Is Built To Tackle India’s Rugged Roads

When it comes to conquering the urban jungle in places like India, robust and durable commuter motorcycles reign supreme. If in western markets, bikes are all about cutting edge tech and performance, over in India and other parts of Asia, lots of bikes are built to survive the equivalent of a zombie apocalypse. A good example of this is the new SP160 from Honda.

Honda has a diverse selection of commuters in the Indian market, and the SP160 serves as a premium option in this segment. According to Honda, the bike was designed to tackle the rigors of everyday riding in India’s less-than-ideal road conditions and ever-changing weather. The result is a design that’s very barebones, but clearly means business from a longevity standpoint.

All it takes is one look at the Honda SP160 for you to tell that this bike is designed as a workhorse. Its neutral ergonomics and comfortable seat are meant to provide riders with a comfortable ride for hours on end. Meanwhile, its steel frame and basic suspension may not be worthy of a second glance, but their simplistic design ensures their durability and easiness to work on when time comes to service them. The bike is offered in two variants – single disc, with a drum brake at the back; and double disc, equipped with front and rear disc brakes.

When it comes to performance, the Honda SP160 employs technology that’s decades old. It gets a 160cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that produces 13.5 horsepower and 10.2 pound-feet of torque. The bike does, however, get LED lights up front and out back, as well as single-channel ABS on the disc brake mounted on the front wheel. It’s also equipped with a digital display that shows the rider all the essential ride data they could need – clock, service indicator, gear position indicator, fuel gauge, and the like.

As for pricing and availability, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has priced the new Sp 160 starting at Rs 117,000 ($1,412 USD) for the single-disc variant, and Rs 122,000 ($1,472 USD) for the double-disc version. It’s slightly more expensive than other models in Honda’s commuter range, but it makes up for this with a robust and premium package.