It’s a well-known fact that the Indian market is one of the biggest motorcycle markets in the entire world in terms of sheer volumes alone. In India, motorcycle sales in one month can be equivalent to more than a year's worth of sales in the US and European markets. As such, there exists a microcosm of unique models designed to cater specifically to the needs of Indian commuters.

In general, the top brands in the global market hold a strong position in the Indian market. For example, Suzuki has displayed tremendous growth in July 2023 achieving its highest ever recorded sales figures in the Indian market. The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer managed to sell a total of 107,836 motorcycles both within and outside the Indian market. More specifically, 27,527 motorcycles are exported to international markets, while Suzuki sold 80,309 motorcycles within the local market. This marks an impressive 41.5 percent growth versus the same period last year.

If we look at things from a month-to-month basis, July served as a major growth driver for the brand’s performance. Compared to the 80,737 motorcycles sold in June 2023, Suzuki witnessed a growth rate of 33.56 percent for July 2023. This indicates that there is a strong and growing demand for Suzuki’s motorcycles, which in the Indian market, comprise mostly small displacement commuter and scooter models.

In an article by Indian automotive publication Car and Bike, Suzuki Motorcycle India Managing Director Kenichi Umeda stated, “We are elated to have crossed the 100,000 monthly sales mark in July. It is a testament to our commitment to our customers and their continued trust in the brand. These strong sales numbers reflect robust demand for our scooters and motorcycles in India and overseas markets. We express our sincere gratitude to our customers, dealer partners, and staff members who played a crucial role in achieving the 100,000 monthly sales milestone."

July sales performance sets a new record for Suzuki motorcycle India, as this is the first time that the brand has exceeded monthly sales of 100,000 units. Furthermore, we previously reported that Suzuki India achieved a five millionth production milestone of one of its best-selling models, the Access 125 scooter. Since the Suzuki Access 125 was released nearly 16 years ago, the practical and affordable commuter scooter has consistently been one of the best selling 125cc scooters in the Indian market.