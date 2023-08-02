BMW Motorrad India Releases G 310 Series In New Colorways

Small displacement motorcycles are all the rage these days, with the recent launch of the Harley-Davidson X440 and Triumph Speed and Scrambler 400 causing quite a stir. While bikes like these may seem pointless to some folks given their lack of power, in Europe and Asia, these models are actually highly sought after.

We previously talked about the BMW G 310 series, and how the brand has made BMW accessible to a wider audience in India. Indeed, the entry-level model series made up 90 percent of BMW Motorrad India’s sales for the first half of 2023. With that said, BMW has refreshed the G 310 series for the Indian market with a selection of new color schemes.

For starters, the smallest of the GS models, the G 310 GS, has been released in a new Racing Red colorway. Meanwhile, the G 310 R naked streetfighter is finished in a new Style Passion paint scheme consisting of a contrasting red and black motif. Last but not least, the BMW G 310 RR supersport model gets a stealthy Cosmic Black 2 colorway, featuring blacked out bodywork, minimalist BMW decals, and a striking red frame that gives the bike a sporty contrast.

Apart from the new color schemes, the bikes remain pretty much the same in terms of features and performance. Across the board, the BMW G 310 lineup is powered by a 313cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine. Thanks to liquid-cooling and a dual-overhead camshaft, this thumper produces a respectable 34 horsepower at 9,250 rpm and 20 pound-feet of torque at 7,500 rpm. The bikes feature inverted front forks and a preload-adjustable monoshock, and come to a stop with front and rear disc brakes equipped with dual-channel ABS.

As for pricing and availability in the Indian market, the BMW G 310 R carries a price tag of Rs 285,000, translating to about $3,465 USD. Meanwhile, the G 310 GS starts at Rs 325,000, or the equivalent of about $3,951 USD. Last but not least, the G 310 RR sportbike will set you back Rs 300,000, or about $3,647 USD.