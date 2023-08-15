2023 Honda CD110 Dream Deluxe Gets Tech Refinements In India

The Power of Dreams – the iconic slogan of one of the biggest motorcycle manufacturers in the world. There are many ways to interpret this when looking at Honda’s motorcycle lineup. For instance, performance enthusiasts dream of owning the razor sharp CBR1000RR-R SP. Meanwhile, folks who rely on their trusty Honda motorbikes for work could also say that their Honda helps make their dreams come true.

Indeed, it’s perhaps from this viewpoint that the Honda Dream, a popular workhorse motorbike in India, got its name. In terms of style and performance, this bike is by no means what anyone would describe as a “dream bike.” However, this workhorse of a motorcycle certainly plays a major role in the livelihoods of many Indians, and as such, in one way or another, makes dreams become reality. That being said, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has just updated the CD110 Dream Deluxe, featuring updates to the engine, thanks to the brand’s Enhanced Smart Power system (eSP).

From a performance perspective, the new CD110 Dream Deluxe is powered by a 109.5cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine with 8.67 horsepower at 7,500 rpm, and 9.30 Newton-meters (6.5 pound-feet) of torque at 5,500 rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a chain-driven, four-speed manual transmission. On top of all that, Honda has incorporated a new brushless ACG starter motor for silent starting. Other tech refinements include a side-stand engine kill switch for extra safety.

As for the bike’s underpinnings, Honda has fitted it with basic components consisting of a standard telescopic fork up front and twin shocks at the rear. It gets basic drum brakes on either end, but makes up for this with a combined braking system (CBS) as standard. The latest iteration of the bike also gets tubeless tires, offering a lighter and more nimble feel, as well as a more dependable ride overall.

Honda offers the new CD110 Dream Deluxe in four colorways consisting of black/red, black/blue, black/green, and black/gray. Impressively, Honda sells the bike with a standard 10-year warranty for those who wish to opt for it, but the standard warranty coverage spans three years. The new Honda CD110 Dream Delux retails for the low price of Rs 73,400, or about $885 USD.