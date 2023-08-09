Check Out These New MotoGP Collectibles From Altaya

It goes without saying that the two-wheeled lifestyle goes beyond just riding bikes. It also means embracing the lifestyle as a whole, and a lot of us motorcyclists like to collect moto-related stuff that we can display at home, in our garage, or at the office. This is especially true for racing aficionados, as there are tons of scale models of the winningest race bikes in the world.

Altaya, a brand known for making collectible figurines and die-cast models, has recently unveiled a new collection of miniature MotoGP bikes that are perfect for any motorcycle enthusiast’s display case. The new models are made in 1/18 scale, and are composed of die-cast metal and injected ABS plastic components. A lot of today’s die-cast models boast impeccable detail despite being very small, and the same is true with Altaya’s new MotoGP collection. To top it all off, each of the scale models comes with an identification hologram from the MotoGP, guaranteeing its authenticity.

The new Algara MotoGP collection already has seven models available to choose from. The first is Valentino Rossi’s 2019 Yamaha YZR-M1 race bike, complete with the Monster Energy livery. Marc Marquez’s Honda RC213V from the 2019 season is also featured in the collection. Meanwhile, for Ducati fans, Andrea Dovizioso’s Desmosedici GP from 2017 is offered in the collection. Marco Simoncelli’s 2011 Honda RC212V and 2008 Gilera RSW, as well as Cal Crutchlow’s 2019 Honda RC213V are also on sale. Lastly, Fabio Quartataro’s championship-winning 2021 Yamaha YZR-M1 is a fine addition to the collection.

To sweeten the deal even further, Altaya is including a digital booklet for each of the scale models that highlights the history and racing legacy of the bikes and their riders. Each of the scale models are priced at 15.99 Euros, or $18 USD, and are now available online and via Altaya retailers. On top of all that, Altaya subscribers are eligible for special gifts which can be viewed in greater detail via their official website linked below.