Thai EV Brand Strom Announces New Electric Motorcycle Production Facility

Electric vehicles are picking up at a rapid pace in Asia and Europe. More and more people are making the shift from either driving cars or taking public transport on a daily basis, to riding lightweight e-bikes and electric scooters. While a lot of new models still come from China, there are several startups adamant on manufacturing domestically.

A good example of this is Strom from Thailand. Considered as Thailand’s foremost leader in EV technology, Strom has been producing a range of small-capacity commuters designed for urban use. The company’s subsidiary, Oska Battery Group, also developed EV batteries, as well as batteries for consumer IT products, electronics, golf carts, and military and industrial applications. With almost 27 years of experience under its belt, Strom is eyeing expansion, and has recently announced a new factory to ramp up production in its home country of Thailand.

With the inauguration of the company’s new production facility, Strom hopes to be better equipped to supply the growing EV needs of Thailand. According to the company’s managing director, Lt. Col. M.R. Biranubongse Bhanubandh, "Strom is determined to become a leader in electric motorcycles in Thailand and in Asia. The objective of opening of the new Strom electric motorcycle factory is to increase the production capacity of electric motorcycles that fully meet the needs of rider customers in terms of performance, speed, energy saving, value for money and being environmentally friendly. The sales target is set to grow this year at 30 percent."

A quick visit to Strom’s website reveals quite a few interesting electric motorcycle models. For starters, the retro-inspired Sailfish is a charming and practical way to get around town. It features a design similar to classic Vespas, thanks to its retro bodywork and front cantilever suspension. Meanwhile, the Panther is a more utilitarian model complete with a large top case for parcel and food deliveries. Lastly, the Gorilla serves as Strom’s modern urban commuter scooter.

In terms of performance, the scooters are powered by motors ranging from 1,500 to 3,000 watts, depending on application. They boast a top speed of 50 miles per hour, and are powered by lithium batteries offering anywhere between 80 to 200 kilometers (50 to 125 miles) of range.