This Water-Cooled Vest Is Perfect For Your Hot Summer Rides

With most of the northern hemisphere experiencing a hotter-than-usual summer, it can be all too tempting to stay home and take a break from riding. Indeed, the heat is very exhausting and can easily make us lose interest in doing what we want to do. That said, those of us who chose to carry on on two wheels this summer are undoubtedly pulling all the stops to stay cool.

Perhaps this interesting device from Japanese company Sanko will be of use to those of you looking to stay cool this summer. Sanko is known for its unique innovations designed to help people stay cool. For example, the brand had previously launched a neck cooler to help people cope with summer heat. This time around, the brand has launched a nifty cooling vest that can be used for all sorts of things, including motorcycling.

On the face of it, the notion of layering up to keep cool seems counterintuitive. However, when we look deeper into Sanko’s Water Cooling Vest (that’s what the brand is calling it), we find that it makes use of a water circulation system to help regulate your body temperature even on the hottest of days. Interestingly, the brand claims that its product is able to reduce temperatures by up to 10 degrees Celsius, but we’ll have to take that claim with a grain of salt.

The reason for this is that the vest itself doesn’t have any refrigerant, but rather, relies on the use of ice and water to keep the wearer cool. There’s a water pump that’s in charge of circulating the liquid around, but once the ice melts, and the temperatures inevitably rise, well, your only way of keeping cool again is to refill the jacket with ice-cold water. As such, it seems that the Water Cooling Vest is best suited for use in the city, as surely, on longer rides, the ice would melt and the likelihood of you being able to find ice out in the middle of nowhere is next to none.

In total, Sanko’s Water Cooling Vest takes up to two liters of ice water. The vest itself makes use of a one-size-fits-all design, sort of like a life jacket. As such, straps on the chest and waist allow you to fine-tune the fit, with Sanko claiming that the vest is suitable for folks of all physiques. Of course, the uses for this vest go way beyond just motorcycling. Thanks to its slim profile and ease of use, it’s pretty much applicable to all sorts of outdoor activities.

Sanko’s Water Cooling Vest is powered by a 10,000 milliampere-hour battery pack that can be charged via USB. Furthermore, individual parts, including the pump and water lines, can be removed for cleaning and servicing ensuring extra longevity. The set is priced at 14,800 Yen, or about $105 USD – pretty attractive, considering the benefits it claims to provide. That said, availability is Japanese market, but who’s to say that this can’t be shipped anywhere else in the world?