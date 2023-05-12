Stay Cool And Protected With Dainese's New Unruly Ergo-Tek Gloves

As we look forward to the return of sunny and hot weather, Dainese has been hard at work developing their range of motorcycle gloves. The latest addition to their collection is the Unruly Ergo-Tek gloves, which offer a perfect combination of ventilation, protection, and style. The gloves feature a stylish and sleek design, making them a great choice for riders who value both functionality and aesthetics.

The gloves are constructed out of a knitted synthetic fabric, making them seamless and comfortable to wear. The palm of the gloves is made from synthetic microfiber, which is known for its durability and abrasion-resistant properties. Additionally, the gloves have goatskin palm reinforcements, providing extra protection to this high-stress area. Another noteworthy feature of the Unruly Ergo-Tek gloves is the Ergo-Tek shell located at the pasterns, whcih offers additional support and comfort.

In addition to the previously mentioned features, the Unruly Ergo-Tek gloves from Dainese also come with a short neoprene cuff, providing a snug and secure fit around the wrist. The gloves also feature a velcro wrist strap that further ensures a comfortable and customizable fit. The preformed fingers allow for a natural and ergonomic grip, while the Dainese Smart Touch index finger enables touchscreen use without the need to remove the gloves. Lastly, the gloves come with reflective inserts, making them a great option for low-light or nighttime rides where visibility is key.

It's worth noting that the Unruly Ergo-Tek gloves from Dainese have also been certified EN13594 level 1. The new gloves are available in a range of colors to suit different preferences. Customers can choose from black/gray, red/gray, or fluo/gray options. The gloves are also available in a range of sizes, from XS to XXXL, making it easy for users to find the right fit. Lastly, the Unruly Ergo-Tek gloves are reasonably priced at €129.95, or the equivalent of about $141 USD.