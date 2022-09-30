Whether you tear through the terrain or just trundle over the trail, gauntlet gloves provide some of the best protection that money can buy. On the other hand, the protective mitts do little to cool your paws when temperatures rise. Dainese knows that adventure riders encounter such conditions on a regular basis, and the Karakum Ergo-Tek Gloves not only optimize ventilation but also prioritize protection.

Constructed from breathable elastic knitted fabric, the short cuff gloves provide ample airflow to the tops of the rider’s hands. Alongside the textile panels, leather sections at the fingertips and inner hand preserve the Karakum’s protective integrity. Palm sliders only reinforce the abrasion-resistant goat leather on the palms.

On the top side, Dainese’s Ergo-Tek knuckle shells add even more safety to the equation. Reflective details also maximize visibility both on- and off-road. Those preparations nab the Karakum Gloves a Level 1 CE protection rating—but that’s only half the story.

The Dainese gloves also enhance rider comfort with pre-shaped fingers and stretch inserts. A pull tab at the wrist should help users get a snug fit while the Velcro wrist tightening strap makes sure that the glove stays in place, no matter how active the ride gets. Of course, the short cuff allows the Karakums to slide into the rider’s adventure jacket instead of over the sleeves. This delivers extra air to the user and increases comfort and stamina.

Dainese doesn’t forget about convenience either. The airy gloves also offer touchscreen-compatible fingertips and Dainese’s Magic Connection feature. The magnetic system enables customers to connect the gloves' tongues to a compatible jacket. That technology not only rivals the protective properties of gauntlet gloves but also helps riders easily attach their gloves to magnetic surfaces when not in use.

The Karakum Ergo-Tek adventure gloves come in black and black/khaki colorways and span XS-3XL sizes. The standard model retails for €129.95 ($128 USD) while the Magic Connection version goes for €139.95 ($137 USD).