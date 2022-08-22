Motorcycle riders, especially in the city or around town, tend to very easily overlook the importance of wearing certified motorcycle gloves when riding around. I’ll be the first to admit that when I was just starting out on two wheels, I’d find myself riding ungloved to the grocery store, or on light errands around town. That said, even a minor injury to any part of your hand can be uncomfortable, and for some, render you unable to work properly.

That being said, if you’re not one who likes bulky leather gloves, there are a multitude of lightweight mesh riding gloves that can offer just as much protection, while keeping your hands cool and relaxed in the process. Case in point: REV’IT!’s new Mosca Urban summer riding gloves. The Dutch maker of premium riding gear and apparel has been a benchmark for quality, style, and safety for many years now, and can be found in the wardrobes of a good number of motorcyclists, myself included. The brand has launched a number of options for riders this summer, and the Mosca Urban glove is the newest member of the family.

REV’IT!’s Mosca Urban glove keeps it simple, light, and comfy. They are constructed from a variety of stretch synthetic fabrics to provide the most mobility possible. Additionally, a soft knit liner is provided for excellent tactile sensitivity, and a velcro tab allows for adjustment of the short, elastic cuff. A reflective branding on the finger and tactile inserts in the thumb and index finger are further modest additions made by the equipment maker. As always, REV’IT!’s Mosca Urban is compatible with touch-screen devices.

The goat leather palm of the Mosca Urban is strengthened with a Temperfoam slider and a PWR Shield slider in order to provide good protection in the case of a fall. In addition, REV'IT! has included viscoelastic reinforcements on the phalanges and an EVA foam-backed protective cover for the joints. Due to all of this safety technology, this model is certified PPE level 1 KP in accordance with EN 13594:2015.

When it comes to pricing and availability, expect these new gloves to be in-stock at your nearest retailer and online in three colors: blue, brown, and green. Sizes range from S all the way to 3XL, while retail price is set at 54.99 Euros, or the equivalent of around $57 USD.