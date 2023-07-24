Honda Presents The Sporty Vario 160 Repsol Limited Edition In Malaysia

For several years now, numerous motorcycle manufacturers have been producing small-displacement scooters bearing race-inspired liveries. Most of these are exclusive to the Asian market, and they provide racing enthusiasts with daily commuters bearing the stripes of their distant racing cousins. We’ve seen it in the likes of Suzuki’s MotoGP livery on its scooters, the Yamaha Monster Energy liveried commuters, and of course, Honda Repsol scooters.

The newest addition to this eye-catching crop of MotGP-inspired commuters comes to us from Honda, in the form of the Repsol Limited Edition Vario 160. Launched in the Malaysian market, the Honda Vario 160 is an incredibly popular commuter scooter that has gained quite a lot of popularity thanks to its impressive performance, affordable price tag, and practical amenities. The launch of the Repsol Limited Edition gives racing fans an officially licensed replica of the brand’s MotoGP exploits, setting itself apart from the standard model with an eye-catching livery.

Performance-wise, the Honda Vario 160 Repsol Limited Edition isn’t any different from the standard model. It’s packing a 157cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine. Thanks to the integration of Honda’s proprietary Smart Power Plus (eSP+) technology, power has been optimized at 15 horsepower and 9.6 pound-feet of torque. The scooter is underpinned by what Honda calls a Smart Architecture Frame, delivering a more agile and responsive ride. It also gets single-channel ABS on the front wheel, keeping riders safe in wet and slippery road conditions.

The Honda Vario 160 also stands out as a techie scooter for the on-the-go generation thanks to a generous amount of tech features. For starters, it gets Honda’s Smart Key system equipped with keyless ignition and an anti-theft alarm. It also features a built-in USB charger for extra convenience. Lastly, the Vario 160 is equipped with full-LED lighting for optimum visibility in low light conditions and nighttime rides.

When it comes to pricing and availability, the Vario 160 Repsol Limited Edition is sold exclusively in Malaysia, and is limited to just 2,000 units. Available at all Boon Siew Honda dealerships from July 20, 2023, the scooter is priced at RM 10,498, equating to about $2,300 USD.

Gallery: Honda Presents The Sporty Vario 160 Repsol Limited Edition In Malaysia