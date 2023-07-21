Hepco & Becker Releases New Range Of Accessories For Honda XL750 Transalp

For the most part, adventure-tourers are equipped with the essentials for both on and off-road exploration out of the box. While indeed, some ADVs are better equipped than others, Honda’s newest middleweight adventure bike is one of the more off-road ready ADVs out there. Nevertheless, the aftermarket for this bike has grown rapidly in recent months, with brands releasing all sorts of upgrades and accessories.

When it comes to adventure and touring accessories, few brands hold as much acclaim as German manufacturer Hepco & Becker, and it goes without saying that its new product selection for the Honda XL750 Transalp is very impressive. Here, the company outfits Honda’s new middleweight adventurer with all the essentials for both long and short trips, as well as a few safeguards that keep the bike intact in the event of a tip over.

Starting with the luggage options, Hepco & Becker has released a new C-Bow luggage rack specifically for the XL750 Transalp. Used to attach compatible side bags and panniers, it retails for 210 Euros (about $235 USD). Meanwhile, those looking to mount a top case can opt for the 230-Euro ($258 USD) top case bracket, as well as the aluminum easy rack for a more universal application for 185 Euros ($207 USD). For an additional 115 Euros ($129 USD), you can fit a luggage bridge extension, allowing you to carry even larger stuff.

As for those looking to equip the Transalp for daily rides, Hepco & Becker also has smaller luggage solutions on offer. Up front, you can install the standard tank ring lock for compatible tank bags, as well as the brand’s newer Basic tank ring. These retail for 55 Euros ($62 USD) and 35 Euros ($39 USD) respectively.

With luggage accessories out of the way, Hepco & Becker also offers a range of protective accessories for the XL750 Transalp. Those thinking of venturing off-road, even in mild conditions, should opt for engine protection, and Hepco & Becker’s new engine crash bars are the perfect option. They can be ordered in either black or silver, and retail for 200 Euros ($224 USD) and 210 Euros ($235 USD) respectively.

Up top, a fuel tank protection bar provides even more peace of mind in the event of a tip over, and is also offered in black (225 Euros, or about $252 USD) and silver (235 Euros or about $263 USD). Lastly, to keep the bike’s headlights safe from stone chips and debris, a headlight grill can be ordered for 110 Euros ($123 USD).

As the day turns into night, it’s essential to fit your bike with the necessary lighting upgrades. Hepco & Becker’s got you covered here, as well. Commanding a premium of 399 Euros ($447 USD), these auxiliary lights mount onto the engine and fuel tank crash bars. Rounding up the protective accessories is a new side stand plate that allows you to park your bike on loose terrain with confidence. This retails for 57 Euros ($64 USD).

All these accessories and more are available via Hepco & Becker’s official website linked below. Do note, however, that pricing and availability may vary depending on your region, so be sure to get in touch with your local dealer for more information.