Honda’s Africa Twin 1100 is a great motorcycle, but it could be better. Once the engine notes from that 270-degree twin-cylinder engine come out, there will be some serious fun to be had. To do that, HP Corse has some solid new options for you to choose from if you’re looking to make your Honda growl and grunt.

Whether you’re coming from another system or a stock exhaust, these are some great pipes to consider. HP Corse has a trio of new mufflers for you to choose from, the SP-1 Titanium, 4-Track R, and the SPS Carbon. Each of these mufflers will be available from the brand, but some get special material options.

Starting off, we have the SP-1 Titanium. Made from lightweight titanium, the exhaust only comes in one finish, but it is also the most cost-effective model in the lineup for the Africa Twin. The muffler features a rally-style design, definitely a callback to the Honda's off-road heritage. The exhaust system comes in at 350mm (13.7 inches) long on the muffler, comes with a laser-engraved HP Corse logo, and comes with Euro 5 approval, just like the other pipes in the selection among a few other things. Definitely a muffler design with a bit of classic in mind, it goes for 740 EUR or about $830 USD.

Next is the 4-Track R muffler, which can be had in either titanium, brushed steel, or black ceramic-coated steel. Also, Euro 5 approved, the muffler comes with a few more extra goodies like a carbon fiber heat shield and two outlets instead of one, and it also gets the HP Corse logo engraved on the side. A slightly longer muffler, coming in at 400 millimeters (15.7 inches), this system is precision-made through hydroforming technologies, fitted with anti-vibration mounts, and also looks the part of a modern exhaust system. The price for this unit is set at 969.90 EUR for the Titanium (about $1,085 USD), 860.10 EUR for the Satin Steel finish (about $960 USD), and 944.30 EUR for the Black Ceramized Steel (about 1,055 USD).

Finally, the SPS Carbon exhaust gets adds to the design of the 4-Track R muffler, and puts more of that gorgeous element six on the can with an end-cap and the same heat shield found on the 4-Track R also made out of carbon. The muffler itself is also available in titanium, brushed steel, and black ceramic steel, and the length of the can is 400 millimeters or about 15.7 inches. All the hydroforming technology and the TIG welding quality will also be the same across the board along with the laser-engraved HP Corse logo. Prices? We’re looking at 1,055.30 EUR for the Titanium (about $1,180 USD), 1,006.50 EUR for the Satin Steel (about $1,125 USD), and 1,200.48 EUR for the Black Ceramized Steel (about $1,340 USD).