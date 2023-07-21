Shark’s CityCruiser helmet is one of the more protective open-face lids out there, according to the brand. With a thoughtful and aerodynamic design, it’ll now come in new graphic options for 2023.

French marque, Shark, is known for all-around road and racing helmets. The brand’s lineup caters to all kinds of riders, with some of its most popular models including the Shark Spartan RS and RS Carbon Skin, the recently-updated Race R Pro GP, and others like this one, the CityCruiser.

The CityCruiser’s shell is an injected thermoplastic resin that comes in up to two shell sizes, features a micrometric buckle, and has all of Shark’s signature Microtech and Aegis removable comfort liners apart from the usual optical class 1 visor with anti-scratch and anti-fog treatments.

The ventilation system in the CityCruiser, apart from the open-face design, includes a top air vent, and a rear exhaust vent. The helmet also has a dual-visor lid and a drop-down shield for daytime riding. The helmet also features Shark’s Easy Fit System, which allows eyeglasses to be worn with—well—ease.

Finally, the other convenience features include intercom compatibility, which also includes the SharkTooth system, and also a quick-release visor system.

Gallery: Shark Helmets City Cruiser Krestone

12 Photos

Shark is introducing new colors to the lineup for the CityCruiser model. The open-face helmet will get a new graphic will be in a matte finish. The name of the graphic is called Krestone, and it features a modern and clean graphic that comes with a two-tone black and grey base with either grey, red, or high-viz yellow.

The three helmets join the rest of the lineup for 2023, and the model is also homologated for ECE 22.05 according to the Shark website, but it is at least guaranteed by Shark for up to five years of use.

As for the price, the Shark CityCruiser comes in at a suggested retail price of 182.99 EUR, or about $200 USD for any one of its 13 graphics and color options. Sizing runs from XS all the way to XL.