Alpinestars Equips Riders For The Daily Ride With The Stratos Riding Pants

Alpinestars is one of the most popular gear and equipment manufacturers in the world for good reason. Apart from being the protection of choice for the world’s top racers, the Italian brand also has a wide selection of gear for us mere mortals. Catering to a wide spectrum of needs and preferences, Alpinestars continues to grow its already impressive selection of gear. For 2023, it’s adding a casual pair of riding pants called the Stratos.

The Alpinestars Stratos Slim Fit Tech is the perfect choice for riders seeking a laid-back, inconspicuous style during their journeys. Designed to mimic ordinary off-the-shelf pants, it effortlessly blends into any setting. Its slim fit cut with tapered legs adds a touch of smart-casual elegance, catering to both fashion and function. Crafted from stretchable and comfortable Cordura fabric, renowned for its exceptional abrasion resistance, these pants ensure a safe and pleasant ride without compromising on comfort and style.

Beneath its unassuming exterior, the Alpinestars Stratos pants boast impressive safety features. Concealed within are Level 1 CE certified Nucleon Flex Plus protectors, providing reliable knee protection to riders. Additionally, the pants come equipped with convenient pockets for optional Bioflex hip protectors, further enhancing safety. Ensuring the highest standards of protective gear, the Alpinestars Stratos is PPE certified in accordance with the EN 17092-4:2020 class A standard, offering riders peace of mind during their adventures.

Catering to the needs of daily riders, the Stratos pants come packed with practical amenities for added convenience. Featuring an ergonomic oval pocket, these pants ensure easy access to essential items while on the go. With four pockets in total, riders have ample storage space for their belongings. Belt loops are thoughtfully incorporated to allow for personalization and a secure fit. For enhanced comfort and adjustability, press studs and Velcro are included on the calves. The pants also sport a back yoke, allowing for lower back adjustment, ensuring a comfortable riding experience. Lastly, the button and zip closure guarantee a snug fit.

The Alpinestars Stratos Slim Fit Tech pants are available in two classic colors, black and beige, catering to various style preferences. As for sizes, they range from 28 to 40 (US), providing a wide selection to fit different body types. The price for these versatile pants is €227.95, which is approximately equivalent to $256 USD. Please note that pricing may vary per region, so it’s best to visit your authorized Alpinestars dealer, or visit their official website linked below.