MBP, or Moto Bologna Passione, is a new motorcycle brand with roots in Italy. The brand has been making its presence felt in the European market, with a slew of launches in recent months. MBP made its official debut back in EICMA 2022, where it showcased a premium adventure-tourer called the T1002V.

As it would turn out, MBP is one of the newest subsidiaries under the Chinese motorcycle giant Qianjiang. This means that the brand shares a stable with other up and coming marques like Benelli, QJ Motor, and Keeway. That being said, the brand's rapid growth and aggressive expansion of its model range is hardly a surprise, after all, Qianjiang is yet another cog in the massive automotive empire of China's Geely Group.

In recent months, MBP has released a wide range of motorcycles, all of which targeting the premium market. Apart from the T1002V adventure bike, MBP also presented the C650V cruiser, a muscular, retro-inspired cruiser designed for the European market. On the commuter side of the spectrum, MBP also introduced the SC300 maxi-scooter, to cater to the growing demand of these practical and efficient two-wheelers in the European market.

As MBP steadily builds its presence over in Europe, it's now also turning an eye to the Asian market, where there has been a massive uptick in sales in the premium segment. The brand has recently teamed up with MForce Bike Holdings of Malaysia, and is eyeing to launch some of its models in the Southeast Asian country in 2023. For the record, MForce Bike Holdings also handles the sale and distribution of other brands under the Qiajiang group in the Malaysian market. Benelli and Keeway, two popular brands under the Qianjiang group, are handled by MForce, and so, too, is Taiwanese manufacturer SYM.

MForce announced that it plans to officially debut MBP in the Malaysian market during the Kuala Lumpur Bike Show 2023, which is slated to happen in August at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Center. What bikes MBP will sell in the Malaysian market remains to be seen. However, given the launches of high-end motorcycles in the Asian country in recent months, MBP launching a full-force assault on the premium segment is by no means a far-fetched notion.