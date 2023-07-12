New Stop Sign Cameras In Spain Fine Drivers For Not Coming To A Full Stop

It goes without saying that traffic rules are there for a reason. It's also a common saying that rules are meant to be broken, and let's be honest, all of us have broken a few traffic rules on occasion, especially when we know nobody is looking. Having said that, technology has all but surely ensured that this will no longer be the case, as these days, there's always someone watching.

Let's take a look at Spain, for example, where the Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) has installed and begun testing new cameras that can detect whether or not a vehicle has come to a complete stop at a stop sign. Cameras on the road are nothing new. Red light cameras and speed cameras have been around for decades. Stop sign cameras, on the other hand, are a fairly new thing in Spain, and are designed to immediately detect whenever a driver (or motorcycle rider) doesn't come to a complete stop at a stop sign.

By complete stop, the DGT means a complete stop – and not a rolling stop. For car drivers this means stopping completely before proceeding. For motorcyclists, it may be a good idea to come to a complete stop, then put a foot down, then get going. You know, just to make it abundantly clear to the camera that you have indeed come to a complete stop.

In Spain, failing to obey a stop sign has become a common infraction, drastically increasing the risk of accidents. According to DGT data, approximately 1,100 drivers involved in fatal traffic incidents disregarded the Stop sign. This problem is becoming more prevalent, with an increasing percentage of drivers deciding not to come to a complete stop at this sign, instead relying on their visual judgment.

As for the tech behind the new system, well the cameras are accurately calibrated to determine whether the vehicle in question has come to a full stop or merely reduced its speed, a common tendency among drivers known as a "rolling stop." That being said, if you're reading this from Spain or intend to ride or drive there in the near future, it's important to remember to come to a complete stop at a stop sign. Failure to do so may result in a hefty fine of 200 Euros ($220 USD).