Fastway Introduces The Men 191 Plaid Motorcycle Shirt

We all have our style and personal preferences when it comes to riding gear. Sport riders will undeniably gravitate towards protective gear with styling inspired from the world of racing. Meanwhile, classic and retro riders usually prefer to keep things casual and laid back. Luckily, gear and equipment manufacturers have been blurring the lines between gear and mainstream fashion. Case-in-point: the new Men 191 riding shirt from Fastway.

Fastway is a relatively new gear manufacturer, and is an in-house brand of German distributor Louis Moto. Apart from selling some of the most established gear brands, Louis Moto also has its own in-house brands to cater to the more budget-focused segment. Fastway is one of these brands, and it focuses on neo-retro gear for classic, custom, and neo-retro riders. The Men 191 riding shirt employs a classic lumberjack look, and can easily be mistaken for an off-the-shelf dress shirt, rather than a motorcycle-specific piece of clothing.

Underneath the casual surface, the Men 191 shirt flaunts a comprehensive slew of protective technology. For starters, it's made out of a blend of polyester and aramid fibers, with a 60-percent composition of aramid fibers. For those unaware, aramid fibers are known for their light weight and breathability, but more importantly, their excellent abrasion resistant qualities. Safety seams certified ISO 4916 can also be found on impact points.

Of course, apart from keeping your skin safe, the shirt also needs to be able to absorb and dissipate impacts. As such, the Men 191 is equipped with removable and height-adjustable Safe Tech level 1 protectors on the shoulders and the elbows. Additionally, you have the option of upgrading these protectors to Xelion Level 2 shoulder (20019093) and elbow protectors (20019094) for even better protection. Lastly, you can also install a Super Shield back protector in the built-in pocket at the back.

On the comfort side of the equation, the Fastway Men 191 riding shirt is equipped with a front zipper and press-stud flap to maintain a clean aesthetic. Press studs on the cuffs ensure a snug fit on the wrists, while two outside pockets, and two interior pockets provide you a lot of storage space. In terms of availability, Fastway offers the shirt in just one red colorway, and in sizes ranging from S all the way to 3XL. It's priced at 179.99 Euros, or about $196 USD.