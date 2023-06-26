Did you know that the Italian Air Force is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2023? If you didn’t, now you do—and you also now know that the all-new Massimo Tamburini brand introduced its very first bike to celebrate. While Tamburini himself died in 2014, his son, Andrea, is now designing motorbikes and related accessories in both honor and continuance of his father’s moto design legacy.

Thus, the new Massimo Tamburini F43 Centenario, crafted in the most limited-edition version of all. Just a single, solitary one of these bikes will ever be crafted to honor the Italian Air Force. It’s based on the MV Agusta F4, and although full details aren’t available at this time, we can tell you that there’s a whole lot of carbon fiber going on with this build.

The Moto Club Massimo Tamburini will be auctioning this single F43 Centenario off to support an extremely worthy charity: the Italian Association for Cancer Research (AIRC). We’ll be sure to include a link to AIRC in our sources so you can find out more and/or support them if you wish.

Gallery: Tamburini F43 Centenario

30 Photos

This introduction follows some six months on the heels of the Tamburini Corse F43 Tributo, which was first announced in December 2022. At the time of its introduction, a total of five different variants were on tap to be made, with Tamburini Corse constructing only five of each variant for release to the public.

One key difference with the F43 Centenario, other than the fact that Tamburini is only making one of them, is the matching helmet you may have noticed if you’ve been flipping through the photos already. Also designed by Andrea Tamburini, the helmet is an Arai RX-7V Evo that was airbrushed by hand to match perfectly with the F43 Centenario.

Tamburini Corse has not yet updated its webpage with information about this bike but has kept a lively social media feed full of photos from the official unveiling in mid-June 2023. If you’re interested in finding out more about this bike and the plans for its auction, you can reach out to Tamburini Corse at info@tamburinicorse.com. The limited-edition Arai RX-7V Evo, which is sold separately, is also available for purchase through Tamburini Corse. For this and all other inquiries, you can use the email address listed here to reach out.