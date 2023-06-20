2023 KTM 200 Duke Gets New LED Headlight

KTM's street bike lineup is loved by many riders all across the world thanks to its rambunctious nature. On top of that, the Austrian manufacturer's models are tiered such that its attractive to riders of all backgrounds and experience levels. This is especially true for the Duke series of naked bikes.

For example, first-timers can very easily swing a leg over the KTM 200 Duke, a sporty-looking naked bike with performance that's not too far off from a performance scooter. From there, they can upgrade to the 390 Duke that has nearly double the power output of the 200. After graduating from the performance of the single-cylinder bikes, the 790 and 890 Duke are there to offer even more thrills. Lastly, if that level of performance still isn't enough to tickle your fancy, the 1290 Super Duke R's 177 horsepower should be more than enough to quench even the most power thirsty rider's desires.

That being said, KTM continues updating all the models in its repertoire to offer improved performance, styling, and overall riding experience. This time around, the Austrian brand has turned its attention to the smallest model in its global roster, the 200 Duke. It now features an LED headlight, similar in styling to that of its bigger siblings, and tying the small model in nicely with the rest of the Duke lineup.

Indeed, while this update may seem miniscule, it goes a long way in improving the look of the bike, as the old model's halogen headlight didn't really seem like a nice fit to the bike's thoroughly modern lines. Even more importantly, KTM's split LED light is known for being really good at illuminating the road ahead. Given that the 200 Duke is the bike of choice for commuters, especially in the Asian market, this is certainly more than a welcome revision.

On the performance side of the equation, everything remains the same. The KTM 200 Duke is known as the most performance-oriented model in the sub-200cc naked bike segment, with its 199cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine churning out 25 horsepower at 10,000 rpm, and 14 pound-feet of torque at 8,000 rpm. For reference, this is just as much power as Royal Enfield's Scram 411, a bike with more than double the displacement.

As is the case with the majority of KTM's small displacement lineup, the updated 200 Duke will be launched in the Indian market first, before heading out to the global stage. In India, it retails for Rs 196,000, or about $2,391 USD, with the new headlight bumping the price up by Rs 3,000 (a meager $37 USD). Meanwhile, in the U.S., the KTM 200 Duke retails for $4,199 USD, taxes and shipping excluded.