In the Asian and European markets, electric motorcycles and scooters mainly fulfill a utilitarian role in the mobility sector. Indeed, when it comes to no-frills mobility, it's hard to beat a vehicle that's affordable, virtually maintenance-free, and has zero emissions. That being said, being the enthusiasts that we are, we're always grateful when a manufacturer focuses on more abstract things when it comes to their vehicles' value proposition.

I'm talking about things like experience, fun-factor, and style – all things that Maeving, a British electric motorcycle manufacturer, hope to tick with the RM1 cafe-racer. We've talked about the RM1 before. Unveiled in late 2021, this cafe-racer was one of the early electric models designed to evoke the rawness of motorcycling, albeit packaged in an electric two-wheeler. The brand has been working in the U.K. market since then, and now, has just announced its expansion cross the English Channel into France.

In terms of performance, the Maeving RM1 is strictly an urban machine owing to its rather modest power output. It's powered by a rear hub-mounted electric motor with a nominal ouput of three kilowatts. This motor then peaks out at 4.4 kilowatts, or about six horsepower – similar to a four-stroke, 50cc moped. Rated at 160 Newton-meters (112 pound-feet) of torque, the RM1 shouldn't have any trouble climbing the steep hills of the French countryside. That being said, it's capable of hitting a top speed of just 45 miles per hour.

Range has always been a topic of debate when it comes to electric motorcycles, and this is also the case with the Maeving RM1. According to the company, the RM1 can return up to 65 kilometers (40 miles) on a single charge. This number further cements the bike's role as a city-slicker, as chances are the real-world range of the RM1 could be much lower, especially if you're like me, and you're greedy with the throttle.

Of course, range and performance are only secondary for the Maeving RM1, as it's with its styling that this charming electric two-wheeler really stands out. Thoroughly retro, and undoubtedly classic, the RM1 looks like a pint-sized, electric evocation of the Triumph Bonneville. It even has a tube on the side that sort of reminds you of the exhaust system of the British twin. The steel cradle frame with exposed tubing looks deliberately archaic, further adding to the bike's charm, while the 37-millimeter forks and wire-spoke wheels give the bike a minimalist look.

The entire bike weighs just 111 kilograms, including the battery, so riders are in for a relaxed, easygoing ride be it at speed or crawling in city traffic. At present, all Maeving RM1s are manufactured in Coventry in the U.K., and is shipped to France. As such, it commands quite a premium at 7,395 Euros ($8,073) for a single battery option, and 8,490 Euros ($9,268) for the dual-battery setup. As of this writing, pre-orders for the retro-style electric motorcycle are already open, with a 500-Euro ($546) deposit required.

Following the brand's launch in the French market, Maeving is also eyeing expansion into other European markets. More specifically, it hopes to set up shop in Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands. Interestingly, expansion in to Australia, Singapore, and even the U.S. is also in the pipeline.