Piaggo's Beverly And MP3 Scooters Get A New Deep Black Colorway

In Europe, Piaggio's scooters are rather popular, with the Beverly ranking among the most popular scooter models in the Italian market. Naturally, the needs of European two-wheel enthusiasts differ greatly from those in the U.S., as motorbikes are used as more than just toys. That said, more and more scooters are hitting the road every month, as manufacturers revamp existing models and release new ones.

Speaking of which, Piaggio has just given two of its popular models an aesthetic refresh. The Piaggio Beverly 300 and 400 are now offered in a new Deep Black trim, which is a combination of matte and gloss black accents, giving the bike a sleek and elegant aesthetic. The black finish accentuates the Beverly's muscular lines, giving it the illusion of size. Meanwhile, the saddle has also been redesigned, and now features a black-on-black finish to complement the look. The Beverly emblem is mounted onto the scooter's side plates, and is finished in gloss black for a subtle albeit stylish contrast.

The Piaggio Beverly in Deep Black trim is offered for both the 300 and 400 models. The Beverly 300 is powered by Piaggio's 278cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder HPE engine. With an output of 26 horsepower, this scooter has more than enough power to provide a confidence-inspiring ride both in the city and on the open road. In Italy, it retails for 5,949 Euros ($6,497). Meanwhile, the Beverly 400 gets a 399cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single cylinder engine, with an output of 35 horsepower. This scooter is perfect for folks looking for an easy-to-ride machine that can go the distance. It's priced at 7,249 Euros ($7,916).

The Beverly isn't the only model in Piaggio's lineup to be given the Deep Black treatment. The MP3 three-wheeled scooter has also been launched in a similar colorway. Particularly useful for folks looking for the mobility of a scooter without having to worry about balance, the MP3 can be driven by folks with a regular car license. It's powered by the same 278cc HPE single-cylinder engine found in the Beverly, so it offers just enough power for rides in an out of the city. In the new Deep Black motif, it retails for 7,449 Euros, or about $8,135.