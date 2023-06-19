Piaggio 1 Electric Scooter Gets More Power And Features For 2023

In 2021, Italian scooter specialist Piaggo unveiled the 1, a scooter that it touted as the ultimate city commuter. Generally well-received in the European market, the 1 delivers no-frills mobility in a stylish package. Now, for the 2023 model-year, Piaggio has stuffed it with a bunch of updates to make it better than ever before. Let's dive right in.

The Piaggio 1 gets performance improvements for 2023, including improved motor internals that deliver greater power. This improvement makes commuting more fun while retaining its basic simplicity. The Piaggio 1 now has greater torque, allowing for faster acceleration off the line and the ability to climb steep slopes with ease.

The newest version of Piaggio's electric two-wheeler has a power output of 2.2 kilowatts (three horsepower), which is comparable to a 50cc moped. This is a significant power increase, roughly double the output of its predecessor. The company claims a 14-percent boost in acceleration, which improves its performance capabilities, specifically in stop-and-go traffic. The Piaggio 1 also has a removable battery that is neatly located beneath the saddle. This enables for quick charging both on and off the bike, giving riders flexibility and convenience.

The 1 retains its basic and friendly form for 2023, with a solid frame that guarantees stability and longevity. Its sleek bodywork exudes a sophisticated, urban appearance. The scooter has a number of useful amenities, such as a keyless start system and LED lighting. Notably, it has a voluminous under-seat storage compartment large enough to house a jet helmet. The Piaggio 1 also has a full-color display, which improves the whole user experience.

The stylish scooter comes in a variety of elegant and sophisticated color combinations. The scooter is available in hues such as Forever Gray, Forever White, and Forever Black for those looking for a discreet yet trendy appearance. For those who want a brighter and eye-catching appearance, the Piaggio 1 offers options such as Sunshine Mix, Arctic Mix, and the new Flame Mix, all of which feature beautiful two-tone finishes. With a price tag of only 2,899 Euros (roughly $3,171 depending on current exchange rates), this scooter provides a cost-effective way to cruise the streets in style.

The Piaggio 1's upgrades show that electric scooters are only becoming better. Electric scooters are progressively replacing internal-combustion models as a popular alternative for commuters in Europe and Asia. This transformation is aided not just by their low cost, but also by government incentives that encourage their use. While adoption of electric two-wheelers in the U.S. may be slower than in other places, there is little doubt that they have a place in urban metropolises as communities prioritize sustainability and aim to cut emissions.