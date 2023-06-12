The New Askoll XKP Electric Scooter Lands In Italy

Electric scooters have gained immense popularity in Europe, with an increasing number of people embracing them as their preferred mode of transportation. One major benefit is their affordability to maintain, as they require minimal maintenance apart from occasional brake and tire replacements. Additionally, Europe has adopted more lenient licensing regulations for electric scooters, making them much more accessible.

Italy has a new player in the electric scooter market in the form of the Askoll XKP. This model is based on Askoll's ES range and has been specifically designed to cater to the needs of urban city dwellers, providing them with a practical and straightforward mobility solution. The Askoll XKP comes in two versions, each equipped with speed limiters that align with various license requirements. For instance, the moped version restricts the scooter's speed to 45 kilometers per hour (28 miles per hour), while the A1 version, a 125cc-equivalent, permits a speed limit of 66 kilometers per hour (41 miles per hour).

The Askoll XKP boasts impressive performance specifications. It is equipped with a 2.7 kilowatt electric motor, which translates to approximately 3.7 horsepower, and is rated at 150 Newton-meters. The scooter features a pair of 1.4 kilowatt-hour battery packs that are neatly housed underneath the saddle. According to Askoll's claims, the XKP offers a range of around 87 kilometers or approximately 54 miles on a single charge.

The Askoll XKP showcases a minimalist style that emphasizes simplicity and functionality. Its lightweight construction ensures maximum convenience for riders. The scooter features a step-through frame with a low seat, allowing for easy mounting and dismounting. A small smoked windscreen adds a touch of sleekness while providing some protection from wind. Bright LED lights enhance visibility and safety on the road.

The XKP also offers a fully connected LCD display with mobile phone integration, enabling riders to access essential information seamlessly. Additionally, the scooter includes a built-in compartment for storing small items and daily essentials. Notably, the Askoll XKP incorporates a reverse gear, providing added convenience in maneuvering. Other notable features include cruise control and a walk-mode function for added versatility.

The Askoll XKP comes with an impressive six-year warranty for both the scooter itself and the battery, providing peace of mind to the riders. The moped version of the XKP is priced at 5,090 Euros (approximately $5,474 USD), while the 125cc-equivalent version is available for 5,290 Euros (around $5,689 USD). Customers have the option to choose between two stylish paint schemes: black or gray.