Kawasaki Revamps Its Off-Road Lineup For The 2024 Model-Year

As much as Kawasaki’s street bikes are impressive both in terms of performance and overall value, Team Green has quite the impressive repertoire of off-road focused machines in the form of the KLX and KX model series. For the 2024 model-year, the brand has updated nearly all the models for the North American market. That said, take a deep breath, as there’s quite a lot to cover.

Let's kick things off with the KLX series of dual-sports, specifically the updates to both the KLX300 and KLX300SM. The KLX300 boasts a 292cc liquid-cooled DOHC engine that offers a satisfying distribution of power throughout the entire rev range. The KLX300 also features optimized ignition timing and a gear-driven engine balancer, resulting in a smooth engine performance and user-friendly power delivery. Additionally, the use of dual radiators and a slim radiator size ensures efficient cooling for the KLX300, maintaining optimal operating temperatures.

The KLX300 and KLX300SM models get a box-and-tubular-section high-tensile steel perimeter frame that offers a slim and lightweight design. Up front, the bikes are equipped with a 43mm inverted cartridge-style fork, which provides suspension support and features adjustable compression damping. On the rear, a Uni-Trak® suspension system enhances road holding ability and effectively absorbs bumps and uneven terrain. The KLX300 models offer 10 inches of total wheel travel in the front and 9.1 inches of travel in the rear, allowing for a smooth and controlled riding experience.

The KLX300 and KLX300SM models are primarily distinguished by their wheel configurations. The KLX300 follows the traditional dual-sport setup with a 21-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel, suitable for versatile riding on various terrains. On the other hand, the KLX300SM features a supermoto package and is equipped with 17-inch front and rear wheels.

The Kawasaki KLX300 dual-sport model is available in three vibrant color options: Lime Green, Battle Gray, and Cypher Camo Gray. The Lime Green and Battle Gray variants are priced at $6,199, while the Cypher Camo Gray variant is slightly higher at $6,399. For the KLX300SM, it’s offered in two color choices: Phantom Blue and Battle Gray, adding to its stylish appearance. The KLX300SM is available at a retail price of $6,599 USD. Both models are already on sale and can be found at your nearest Kawasaki dealers.

Now let's turn our attention to the iconic KX series of bikes, which have a proven track record in motocross and Supercross, earning Kawasaki numerous awards and accolades. Looking ahead to 2024, the KX450 and KX450X models come with a host of exciting updates.

One notable change is the complete revamp of the intake system, from the layout to the valves. The valves have been modified to achieve an ideal port shape and have been shifted vertically to create symmetry with the intake and exhaust ports. Additionally, the intake and exhaust ports themselves have been modified to allow for straighter airflow, resulting in improved efficiency. According to Kawasaki, these updates translate to a more generous spread of power across the rev range.

Furthermore, the 2024 KX450 gets several other noteworthy enhancements. These include an all-new lightweight aluminum perimeter frame that maintains the praised handling characteristics of the previous model. Additionally, for the first time in KX history, the KX450 will be equipped with a Brembo braking system at the front. This high-performance setup offers excellent stopping power and controllability on all conditions. Lastly, the KX450 will get new bodywork consisting of restyled shrouds, side covers, and rear fender. The side covers will feature a new quick-release design, allowing for convenient and tool-less access to the air filter.

Joining the lineup for 2024 is the all-new KX450X, which shares all the exciting updates of the KX450 but comes with added off-road settings to cater specifically to off-road enthusiasts. The bike is equipped with Dunlop AT81 front and rear tires, providing excellent traction and performance on various off-road surfaces. The engine tuning has also been optimized to suit off-road riding, delivering the right balance of power and control in challenging terrain.

For the 2024 model-year, the Kawasaki KX450 is available in a single striking Lime Green colorway. It is priced at $10,399 USD, offering riders a high-performance motocross experience. On the other hand, the KX450X also comes in a Lime Green motif, and is priced slightly higher at $10,599 USD. The KX450 and KX450X are anticipated to be available for purchase by the fall of 2023.