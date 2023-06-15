Therapeutic, that’s what restoration videos are to me at the very least. Seeing something come together can nurture the spirit and be relaxing on a weekday or weekend. So let the soothing sounds of the narrator’s voice, and the rumble of a vintage V-twin take you away into a land that makes you want to rip on the dirt after a good old-fashioned rebuild.
Check out this video from ARiemann1 on YouTube—a complete restoration of a 1992 Honda Africa Twin from frame to fairings. We don’t get a teardown, sadly, it’s all straight to the build process.
No introductions are needed for this nameplate, but perhaps a few specs won’t hurt. The 1992 edition of the Africa Twin, otherwise known as the XRV 750 Africa Twin is an adventure-class motorcycle that utilized a V-twin engine. Veteran riders will know that the new model only mimics the feel of a V-shaped engine, but with the tight package that parallel offers. The authenticity of this engine is what helped the Africa Twin stay a cult classic through the years, and in 1992, the motor was capable of up to 62 horses and 46.2 pound-feet of torque. It featured a five-speed manual transmission and it weighed about 435 pounds wet.
The “Warhorse” as ARiemann1 calls it, this bike had a not-so-easy life that was filled with many hardships along the way. It’s a good thing it was a Honda, and it could take everything that was thrown at it and more. The process was long and hard to get it back into shape.
Following the restoration, and also a few inspiring voiceovers later, the final piece of the puzzle wasn’t a brand new one, in fact, it’s a stitched-together windscreen that made this Africa Twin unique, and it served as a call back to its original form.
Now with everything all shiny and new, we can expect more adventures from the Warhorse and ARiemann1 in the future. No garage sitting, guaranteed.
Source: YouTube - ARiemann1