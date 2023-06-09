As technology in the world of motorcycles continues to advance, we're seeing bikes that are faster, more cutting-edge, and more technologically advanced than ever before. As the performance of two-wheelers continues improving, so, too, must their safety. Indeed, recent years has ushered in tons of tech in the world of protective gear, however, you could also say that the bikes themselves are getting safer, as well.

There are a lot of active safety features on modern bikes. Technology like lean-sensitive ABS and traction control not only enhance the riding experience, but make things a lot safer, too. To add to all this, Autoliv, a Swedish company specializing in airbags, has big plans for the world of two-wheels when it comes to safety technology. It looks to roll out new moto-specific airbag tech by the first quarter of 2025.

Airbag technology in the world of motorcycles is nothing new. Indeed, you could very easily head over to your nearest gear retailer and purchase yourself an airbag vest from some of the industry's most reputable manufacturers. Autoliv's idea is very different, though. It plans to produce the first bag-on-bike airbag system, which means that the airbag will be affixed to a certain point on the motorcycle. This will be particularly useful in over-the-bar scenarios, where the riders could sustain injuries to their torso and lower extremities upon being flung over the bars.

Furthermore, Autoliv states that it has been performing extensive virtual simulations, and that its experiments have revealed that an airbag mounted in the front of the motorcycle can also reduce injuries to the head, neck, and chest. The company is working with road safety organization MIROS to further develop safety technology surrounding two-wheelers. The airbag system should remain compact and compatible with a wide selection of two-wheelers. It incorporates a variety of crash sensors, an ECU with an algorithm that decides whether or not to deploy the airbag, and of course, the airbag module complete with a gas generator.

It's worth noting that this isn't Autoliv's first foray into the world of two wheels. The Swedish company has already incorporated its technology in the world of bicycles by teaming up with fellow Swedish helmet brand POC. Given the rising popularity of e-bikes and high-speed pedelecs, an airbag helmet could go a long way in preventing injuries in the event of an accident. As for motorbikes, Autoliv is working with Italian helmet brand Airoh to bring airbag helmet tech to the world of motorcyclists.