In an unfortunate turn of events, Daniel Sanders of Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing suffered a significant injury to his right leg during a training session in the Australian Outback on May 28. The incident resulted in a broken femur, which required surgery. However, the operation was successful, and Sanders is currently in good spirits during his post-operative recovery.

Expressing his frustration, Sanders stated, "I'm so annoyed, not to mention disappointed. All I was doing was having fun on the rally bike and had a small crash, but I've ended up with a broken leg. Thankfully, the surgery seems to have gone well, which is good news – I'm feeling good too. It's going to take a while before I can get back on the bike and racing again, but I'm going to do my best to make it happen ASAP. Thanks to all the team for their support, and hopefully, we can carry on the good results from Sonora into the rest of this year."

Just a month after securing his first-ever FIM World Rally-Raid Championship race victory at the Sonora Rally in Mexico, Daniel Sanders faced a drastic change of fortune. While riding his GASGAS RX 450F, a minor crash resulted in the 28-year-old sustaining a broken right femur. Fortunately, medical professionals successfully repaired the injury, and Sanders is now eager to return home and commence his recovery.

Unfortunately, the injury will keep Sanders out of action for several months. Nonetheless, with his team's support and medical experts' guidance, he remains optimistic about making a swift return to riding and racing.

The entire Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing team extends their good wishes to Daniel and hopes for his speedy recovery. They eagerly anticipate witnessing his triumphant return to the rally-raid podium in the near future.

Reflecting on the situation, Norbert Stadlbauer, Red Bull GasGas' Rally Team Manager, remarked, "It's really sad for the team to have Daniel sidelined with an injury so soon after he put in such an amazing performance to win the Sonora Rally. It's been a tough year for the team with Sam (Sunderland) also suffering from an injury at the beginning of the season. But we have to keep looking forward, and as such, we wish Daniel all the best for a quick recovery and look forward to having him back underneath the GASGAS tent and racing again. We're not sure how long the recovery will take, but obviously the main focus, as always, is the Dakar next January. We'll be working our hardest to be fully prepared by then."