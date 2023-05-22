Solid EV Rides Unleashes The MX Electric Enduro

Solid EV Rides is a relatively new player in the electric two-wheeler space. Established in 2016 as NXT Motors, the brand has dazzled with some pretty impressive concepts, chief of which has to be the CRS-01 electric motorcycle back in 2021. Now, for 2023, the Dutch electric motorcycle manufacturer has entered the electric off-roader segment with its first production model simply called the MX.

As the name suggests, the MX draws inspiration from the world of motocross in that it looks like a rugged, somewhat retro-inspired off-roader. Solid EV Rides calls it a moped, but the MX doesn't have any pedals, and is ridden like a standard motorbike. Nevertheless, it's classified as a moped, as it's limited to a top speed of 45 kilometers per hour, or 28 miles per hour.

In terms of styling, Solid says that the MX follows the "less is more" approach, and indeed, the MX is a sort of bike wherein what you see is what you get, and I mean this in a literal sense. Part of the bike's appeal is the fact that nothing is concealed. You can see the battery housed beneath the saddle, the rear hub motor, the brakes, and the suspension all doing their thing.

Speaking about the launch of the new model, David Backx, the marketing manager of Solid EV Rides told The PACK, "We’re convinced that this uniquely designed LEV will create a whole new clientele — SOLID seeks to engage an audience that desires something different from the norm. Speaking of design, its elements perfectly reflect the company’s name. It was crafted with heavy-duty materials, such as steel for its frame and artificial leather for its resistant saddle that can hold up against any weather condition."

From a technology perspective, the Solid MX is powered by a brushless DC hub motor with a maximum output of 5,000 watts. The setup is rated for 150 newton-meters, or about 105 pound-feet of torque, so expect quite a snappy ride from this two-wheeler. The battery is a 48-volt, lithium-ion unit with a capacity of 3.3 kilowatt-hours, with a claimed range of up to 140 kilometers – or about 88 miles – on a single charge. The MX rolls on 18-inch wheels and is suspended by a fully adjustable inverted front fork and rear monoshock.

At present, the Solid MX can be purchased online via the brand's official website (linked below). However, Solid is working towards setting up a dealer network starting in the Netherlands. The price for the new Solid MX? 5,850 Euros, or about $6,332 USD.